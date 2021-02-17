Greenland’s parliament on Tuesday voted in favour of holding new elections sometime in the spring after a junior partner quit from the coalition government over a controversial mining project.

The proposed project, which aims to extract uranium and rare mines, has wreaked political havoc in the world’s largest island, which is also a Danish autonomous territory.

A snap election was originally set for April 6, but the final date is still being debated as some parliamentarians oppose the fact it coincides with municipal elections.

"Now all we need is to find a date for the election," Greenland's head of government Kim Kielsen told parliament.

In early February, the start of public hearings over the proposed mine project in Kvanefjeld, on the island's southern edge, sparked and fuelled the political crisis.

Some local government ministers even received death threats and chose not to attend the hearings.

The democratic-socialist party, Inuit Ataqatigiit, which is opposed to the project, is now leading public opinion polls.

After gaining full independence in 2009, and obtaining control of its mineral reserves, Greenland has long been hoping to cut its financial umbilical cord with Copenhagen.

Nuuk, the capital of Greenland, receives nearly €526 million ($634 million) subsidies annually, which is equal to about a third of its national budget.

What is the Kvanefjeld mining project?

The mining project proposes to extract uranium and rare mines - it is considered a major milestone for the autonomous island.

Kvanefjeld, which is rich in rare earth oxides and uranium deposits, is considered to be one of the largest multi-element deposits of its kind in the world.