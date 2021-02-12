Turkey has posted the largest rise in industrial production in December 2020, leaving behind all G20 countries.

"Solid rise in industrial output in the last quarter of 2020 proves that Turkey will be one of the few countries to close out the year with a positive gross domestic product (GDP) growth," Turkey's Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank said on Twitter on Friday.

His comments came after the Turkish Statistical Institute released figures on the country's industrial output.

The industrial production index in December 2020 increased 1.3 percent on a monthly basis and 9 percent on an annual basis.

The figures continue to beat market expectations, Varank noted.

"We will maintain our goal of stable growth with our will of reform in the field of economy and law, and the efforts of our businesses," he said.

READ MORE:OECD revises up Turkey’s growth forecast for 2020

JP Morgan revises up Turkey's growth rates

US-based multinational banking and financial services company JP Morgan on Friday revised its estimate for Turkey's economic growth for 2020 from 1.1 percent to 1.9 percent.