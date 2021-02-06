Egyptian authorities have released Mahmoud Hussein, an Egyptian journalist working for Qatar's Al Jazeera television network who had been held in pre-trial detention for more than four years.

A Cairo court ordered Hussein's release with "precautionary measures" pending investigations on February 1, his brother Nageh Hussein and lawyer Taher Abou al Nasr told Reuters news agency on Saturday.

It was not immediately clear what the release conditions were but Nageh Hussein said his brother may be required to spend several hours every Saturday and Tuesday in a police station.

The 54-year-old Egyptian national was released on Thursday from a Cairo prison, a security source, and his daughter Azzahra Hussein confirmed to AFP news agency.

"His father died before witnessing this moment, he was waiting for it for a long time," Hussein's mother told AFP before her son's arrival.

READ MORE:The geopolitics behind Saudi-Qatari reconciliation

READ MORE:The winners and the losers of the Qatar blockade

Victim of Gulf row?

Hussein, who was detained in December 2016 after arriving Cairo from Doha for a vacation, was being held on charges of spreading false news, joining a banned group and receiving foreign funds.

He was released several weeks after Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt agreed in January to restore diplomatic, trade, and travel ties with Qatar severed in 2017 over allegations that Qatar supported militants, a charge that Doha denies.