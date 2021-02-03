She tells TRT World that she hopes her story of the struggles she faces in France will help her "create a community of women who have lived through discrimination" and cultivate male allies who would support her cause .

"We need to work as a team to build inclusive, co-operative communities where we create entrepreneurship opportunities for one another beyond the limitations society and state impose on us daily. And I want my book to reach my non-Muslim fellow French countrymen and women so they get a personal insight of what it is like to live in my shoes, so I hope it is a starting point of dialogue and empathy and diffusing the antagonism between different communities.”

Is it these women who are losing out or is it France, who, due to its intransigence to see beyond a piece of cloth, is failing to tap into a potential gold mine of human talent and intelligence? Or are both parties losing out? These measures against the hijab are intended to bar participation in society.

Elizabeth Levy, the right-wing editor-in-chief of the French online journal Causeur, captures the nation’s uncompromising hostility towards the headscarf when she says “the veil offends against a certain way of living in France” and that “often the veil goes hand-in-hand with hatred of France”. France’s education minister Jean-Michel Blanquer on several occasions has made clear that “the headscarf is not welcome” in France.

France's so-called 'secular' model

This expectation for French Muslims to cast aside their religious identity is rooted in the history of French colonial and immigration policies. France’s immigration model is based on assimilation rather than integration, the latter the predominant model in other secular, multicultural environments like the US and the UK. Major waves of immigration arrived during the 19th century and after the Second World War, comprising Italians, Spaniards and then immigrants from the colonies to fill labour shortages to build France’s industries.

Each wave of immigrants were expected to subordinate cultural and religious values and identity markers to the values of French state secularism and those from other European countries, with similar cultural and religious mores, easily acquiesced. However the Muslims’ refusal to discard religious and cultural practices such as the hijab and to a much lesser degree, the niqab, are seen by French politicians across the spectrum as an existential threat.

Moreover, the French state’s current attitude to hijabis has echoes in French rule in Algeria. The country was ruled not as a colony or protectorate, but as any other province of Metropolitan France (i.e. a “departement”). The French, hostile to the Haik, a traditional white Algerian veil, staged mass public ‘unveiling’ ceremonies in which local women would have their veils removed, both voluntarily and by force. These women and others who chose to discard their Islamic culture were conferred by the French with citizenship and the chance to participate in French society.

The French state then, as now, framed this state-enforced unveiling of Muslim women as liberation from the supposed shackles of Islam and patriarchal Maghreb culture. Naturally, as a legacy of this putative “mission civilisatrice”, France was the first European nation to enforce a niqab/face veil ban back in 2011. This idea of saving Muslim women from the clutches of Muslim men is not only patronising, it has the opposite effect of emancipation, placing obstacles in their participation from society, employment and debate. It forces the likes of Nadia, Ines and Tesnim to often make agonising choices between careers and faith.

All three of my interviewees see no contradiction between being French citizens and Muslims, despite the hostility of the State to their beliefs. Nadia especially believes her Islamic values encourage her to positively contribute towards society. Her means of doing that would be by working in a mainstream NGO, but despite her qualifications, her hijab bars her from delivering on those intentions. Many attempts at inclusion and integration have been repeatedly made, but each time the French state and society suppress them because they do not fit France’s secular model.

In 2019 French sportswear brand Decathlon announced a hijab for runners, but fury from politicians from across the spectrum and a campaign of physical and verbal threats to staff compelled the company to remove the product from its French stores. Even those hostile to it acknowledged it was not against the law, but protested against it vehemently in any case.

In September 2020, Maryam Pougetoux, the spokesperson of the French National Union of Students (UNEF) was addressing the French parliament on the effects COVID-19 had on young French people. A senior member from the ruling party La Republique En Marche led a walkout to protest Pougetoux’s hijab in the National Assembly indicating strong antagonism to the Muslim headscarf at highest level of politics. This attitude goes right up to Macron himself when he declared in 2018 that the hijab is “not in accordance with the civility of our country”.

This enshrined attitude was merely a dress rehearsal for today’s proposed anti-separatism laws. The parliamentary example of exclusion cited, ironically perhaps fuels the very separatism France wants to eradicate by delegitimising normative Islamic practices. It would deal a coup de grace to any hopes of the State of fostering a visible and viable Muslim identity within the national framework.

The exclusion all my interviewees feel could intensify in the light of France’s far-right leader Marine Le Pen’s proposal to ban headscarves in all public spaces under the Constitution, labelling it an ‘Islamist item of clothing’. Current polls show Le Pen is neck-and-neck with President Macron which suggests she may have a chance of winning France’s 2022 presidential elections. Le Pen is capitalising on lingering popular anti-Muslim sentiment from the murder of Samuel Paty in October 2020 and is riding a wave of discontent over the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Even if she does not win next year’s elections, prospects are bleak for Muslims as Macron has a track record of imposing tougher policies targeting the Muslim community to stave off the electoral threat of the far-right. As we pass yet another World Hijab Day, it is important to recognise how the headscarf my interviewees wear has become a symbol of the battle for the country's soul, held hostage by an increasingly negative national discourse.

Whilst it is important to acknowledge the history of French suspicion of religion vis-a-vis the violence of the 1789 revolution, it is important that the country directs itself away from a cycle of self-harm. Psychologists often say that a sign of insanity is to do the same thing repeatedly and expect a different result, a cycle in which France is trapped all the more so with these new separatism laws.

France has always maintained a deep attachment to the long-cherished societal value of laicite, the anticlerical secularism it cherishes, so naturally Macron needed to portray himself to the public as a champion of those national values amidst recent crises. But this blind adherence to an intrusive state secularism also blinds the country morally, and stunts its progress as recently seen in Macron’s refusal to apologise for the crimes and atrocities committed during the colonial rule of Algeria.

Macron’s most recent endeavour has been to create a French Islam subservient to the direction of the State via the Charter of Republican Values signed by the French Council of Faith (CFCM), to which all religious authorities in the country must agree. The Charter subordinates religious convictions to the duties required upon each citizen by the secular state. It gives the State leverage to interfere in mosques and control the finances of mosque administrations and organisations run by Muslims.

Tesnim and some of her peers are not convinced anything will change anytime soon. In fact she feels things may get worse. She and many others have felt besieged, especially since the 2015 Charlie Hebdo shooting. They have felt an erosion of their fundamental rights and civil liberties and constraints on voicing their opinions for fear of being labelled ‘separatist’. Under the charter, dissenting views could be suppressed under the pretext of “posts that incite hatred”.

This new legislation could effectively silence legitimate criticism of well-documented institutional racism by equating it to “anti-France hatred” (Article 9). It is not just Muslims protesting against the Charter. Other religious groups such as The National Council of Evangelicals of France have contested this ‘republican authoritarianism’ and ‘intrusive secularism’.

Whilst Tesnim suspects that the anti-Muslim prejudice may never reach Holocaust-era persecution of Jews in France, it is frightening enough for her that the 1942 Vél d'Hiv round-up of Parisian Jews for deportation to concentration camps is within national living memory, and that a French far-right politician 3implied that Muslims considered ‘radical’ by the State be held within internment camps .

Whilst this is a very fringe view in France, with the President pandering to the growing far-right national presence, these comments unsurprisingly provoke alarm and fear amongst the marginalised and frankly weary French Muslim community. And considering we have just commemorated another International Holocaust Remembrance Day, it serves as an enduring lesson as to what can happen whenever state-sponsored targeting of minorities is taken to its logical extremes.