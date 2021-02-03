Italian President Sergio Mattarella has asked former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi to form a government to tackle the twin coronavirus and economic crises battering the country.

Draghi must now try and muster support in the fractured parliament, with some political parties reluctant to back an administration led by a technocrat.

Mattarella's move came after talks aimed at salvaging Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte's shattered coalition collapsed leaving him with two options – early elections or else a technocrat government to overcome the many challenges facing Italy.

The president said national elections during the coronavirus pandemic were unwise, and warned that a new administration had to take office immediately or the country risked missing out on more than $243 billion (200 billion euros) from a European Union fund designed to help overcome the economic slump.

READ MORE: Italy parties fail to revive coalition, president hints at technocrat govt

However, there was no guarantee that the highly respected Draghi would be able to muster sufficient support, with the largest party in parliament, the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, immediately ruling out its backing.

Draghi is widely credited with pulling the euro zone back from the brink of collapse in 2012, pledging to do “whatever it takes” to save the single European currency.

He has largely vanished from the public eye since his ECB term ended in October 2019, but his name emerged as a potential premier in recent weeks as political turmoil combined with the health and economic emergencies to form a perfect storm.

READ MORE:Italy's PM Conte to resign on Tuesday, hopes to form new government

Coronavirus crisis devastated Italian economy

The first European country to be hit by the coronavirus, Italy has seen more than 89,000 deaths since its outbreak almost a year ago – the sixth-highest toll in the world.