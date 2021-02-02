Ahmet and Nesuhi Ertegun arrived in the US in 1935. The two Turkish teenagers could not have possibly known the role they would play in both American popular culture and the fight against racial segregation, until one of the brothers established Atlantic Records, one of the most revolutionary record labels in 1947, launching the careers of famous artists like Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin, Miles Davis, the Rolling Stones, and Led Zeppelin.

TRT World spoke to filmmaker Umran Safter for a new feature length documentary on the Ertegun Brothers, who left an indelible imprint on African-American music and culture.

TRT WORLD: Sultans of Jazz is a pretty intriguing title? What did you wish to convey by it?

UMRAN SAFTER: Sultans of Jazz was a working title. In the end, we opted to name the film “Leave The Door Open”. We chose Leave The Door Open because of an experience Nesuhi Ertegun recalls in an interview he gave to the Washington Post. He had some friends over for a jam session at the Turkish embassy residence. His father, the ambassador, was holding a formal event at the residence at the same time and Nesuhi feared being told off for making too much noise. The reaction he received instead was unexpected – something you will see in the film.

I also think Leave The Door Open in a way reflects Turkey’s current open-door policy towards refugees. It is through this policy that Turkey extends a helping hand to millions of refugees and migrants. The position of the Turkish ambassador in Washington all those years ago shows that such a welcoming nature is part of a deeper-rooted cultural trait. The Turkish Embassy by opening its doors to African-American musicians during that period had smashed a massive race barrier by embracing the unifying power of Jazz.

The story of the Ertegun Brothers is well known within African-American music history. What drew you to tell their story through the documentary format?

US: I read an article in an American publication a few years ago about the Ertegun brothers and was fascinated by their story. I started researching the topic in detail. It was a massive thing that the Ertegun brothers did in that period and the conditions that existed back then. It was practically unheard of that Black and White musicians could perform together to mixed audiences in the America of the 1930s and 1940s due to the levels of racism. And the two people who took this courageous step were the two young sons of the Turkish ambassador to Washington DC. I felt a feature-length documentary detailing various aspects of this incredible story would do it justice.

[NOTE: From 1940, the brothers began inviting jazz musicians they had seen play at the Howard Theatre on Saturdays to the US embassy to perform. These included musicians such as Duke Ellington and Louis Armstrong, who were allowed to flout the social convention of the times by being allowed to enter through the front door and not the back. This was a sticking point for white American officials. Ahmet describes a conversation between his father and a Southern senator, who also happened to be a house neighbour. “My father would respond with a terse one-sentence reply such as “In my home, friends enter by the front door - however, we can arrange for you to enter from the back”. But they didn’t stop there. The Erteguns launched the city’s first integrated concert in 1942 at the Jewish Community Center based on 16th street. And they didn’t stop there. They also went onto to organise the National Press Club’s first integrated event, a concert that featured folk and blues artist Lead Belly.]

The story of how their father invited Black musicians to the US embassy was a bold move. Where did you think their determination to cross colour lines came from?