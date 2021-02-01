Last week Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan took concrete steps to end a three-decade long dispute over an offshore oil field in the Caspian Sea.

The Azerbaijanis called the disputed oilfield Kapaz — after Mount Kapaz located near the picturesque Lake Goygol outside Azerbaijan’s second largest city Ganja. The Turkmens called it Serder — the Turkic transliteration of a Persian word meaning “commander”. Now, both countries have agreed to call the oilfield “Dostluq”, meaning friendship.

They also agreed to Dostluq’s joint development. While the oil field is not massive, it is still significant. It is estimated the field contains 60-70 million tons of oil, as well as significant reserves of natural gas. No details about how the profits will be divided have been made public but insiders close to the project tell me that Turkmenistan will get the largest share.

In the 1990’s, when the Caspian region was starting to boom in terms of energy projects (for the second time in history) neither side could agree to the rights over the offshore oil field.

At the time, Azerbaijan was willing to make concessions to enable joint development of the field. At first, Turkmenistan also seemed willing — but right before a deal was finally inked, Ashgabat got cold feet fearing Russian disapproval.

But times have changed. The geopolitical stars have aligned in the region and the timing of this agreement between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan is no coincidence. They are likely three main reasons why the agreement was made now.

The first reason is that Turkmenistan is out of money. Ashgabat has relied too heavily on natural gas exports to too few customers — mainly Russia and China. The country is also in an economic crisis. Currency depreciation, autarkic policies, and limited spending on public services have led to economic stagnation. Lines for basic goods are now commonplace, especially in the regions outside Ashgabat. Even so, billions of dollars have been wasted on frivolous projects with little or no economic value.

Those international investors that could enter the country are reluctant to do so because little has been done to improve the business climate, privatise state-owned industries, or combat rampant corruption. Like other countries with economies linked to Russia, Turkmenistan has felt the negative effects of Russia’s poor economic performance and economic sanctions.

The greatest potential for Turkmenistan to turnaround its dire economic situation is with its energy resources. President Berdymukhammedov has encouraged some foreign investment in the energy sector, but not enough to make a meaningful difference. Turkmenistan needs new revenue streams and the recent deal over Dostluq could help.

The second reason is that Russian President Vladimir Putin is distracted — and the Turkmens know this. In the 1990’s Ashgabat was loathed to make a deal with Baku for fear up upsetting Moscow. The situation is now different. President Putin faces many problems at home. The Covid-19 pandemic presents a major challenge to the country as the virus continues to run rampant through the population.

The economic situation in Russia is also bleak. The poor economic situation is a result of the pandemic, the drop in oil prices, economic sanctions, and endemic corruption. There have been more and more anti-government protests in recent months throughout the whole of Russia. But perhaps Putin’s biggest problem comes from his main political opponent Alexei Navalny.