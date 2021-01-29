Italy has blocked exports of arms to Saudi Arabia and the UAE, the Foreign Ministry said, following warnings by activists and lawmakers about the use of weapons in violation of human rights in Yemen.

“This is an act that we considered necessary, a clear message of peace coming from our country. For us, the respect of human rights is an unbreakable commitment,” Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said in a statement on Friday.

The Italian Peace and Disarmament Network, a coalition of organisations campaigning against Italy's weapons sales, said the move would stop the supply of at least 12,700 bombs.

Involvement in Yemen

In 2018, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte had pledged his government wanted to end arms sales to Saudi Arabia because of its involvement in Yemen and the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

“We are very satisfied,” said Democratic Party’s lawmaker Lia Quartapelle, commenting on the move. “The network against the use of weapons and Catholic associations have turned the spotlight on violations of human rights in Yemen for a while.”

Earlier this week, US President Joe Biden also issued a temporary pause to arms sales to Saudi Arabia and the UAE as his administration reviewed the exports.