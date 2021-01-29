In a victory for environmentalists and Nigerians whose land was polluted by oil leaks, a Dutch appeals court has ordered energy giant Shell's Nigerian subsidiary to compensate two farmers for damage to their land caused by leaks in 2004 and 2005.

“Tears of joy here. After 13 years, we've won,” the Dutch branch of Friends of the Earth tweeted on Friday.

The amount of compensation will be established at a later date.

In another case, The Hague Court of Appeal ruled on Friday that sabotage was to blame for an oil leak in another village and that Shell was not liable.

The court also ruled that Dutch-based mother company Royal Dutch Shell and its Nigerian subsidiary must fit a leak-detection system to a pipeline that caused one of the spills.

The decision, which can be appealed to the Dutch Supreme Court, is the latest stage in a case that is breaking new legal ground in how far multinationals in the Netherlands can be held responsible for actions of their overseas subsidiaries.

The company did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

READ MORE:Shell workers deliberately cause oil spills in Nigeria, investigation finds

Heavy criticism over spills