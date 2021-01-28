A far-right extremist in Germany has been convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a regional politician in a brazen killing that shocked the country.

In its verdict against 47-year-old Stephan Ernst, the Frankfurt state court on Thursday noted the “particular severity” of the crime, meaning that he will likely not be eligible for release after 15 years as is typical under German law, the dpa news agency reported.

During his trial, Ernst admitted to the June 1, 2019 slaying of Walter Luebcke, a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's party who led the regional administration in the Kassel area of central Germany.

Luebcke was targeted because he had been outspoken in favour of helping refugees.

Murdered after supporting refugees