At least 126 people with suspected links to the Daesh terror group, also known as ISIS, have been arrested in a large-scale operation in Turkey, a security source has said.

Prosecutors in the northwestern Balikesir province issued arrest warrants for 148 suspects as part of a probe against the terror group on Wednesday, said the source on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

With the warrants issued, a Balikesir-based operation spreading to 57 more provinces was launched by gendarmerie, including its anti-terror teams and intelligence officers.

In the operation carried out simultaneously, at least 126 suspects, who were alleged to have links to Daesh and provide financial support to the terror group, were arrested, the source added.

Many organisational documents, arms, cash, and a notebook including money transfers were seized during the operation.

Efforts are ongoing to nab the remaining 22 suspects.

READ MORE: Turkey arrests 13 Daesh terror suspects