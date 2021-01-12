In popular imagination, the very mention of Zanzibar evokes intrigue; an island paradise nestled in the Indian Ocean, brimming with aromatic spices and famous for being the birthplace of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.

Yet for Zanzibaris, the idea of inhabiting paradise has been a far-flung fantasy, as memories of a turbulent history continue to pervade the present. One episode in particular, that of a violent revolution which occurred on January 12, 1964, forever altered the trajectory of the tiny Indian Ocean archipelago.

The prevalent interpretation of the 1964 revolution was seen as the overthrow of an Arab landowning minority by an exploited African majority. The killing and expulsion of a large number of Arabs and by the nationalisation and redistribution of land following the revolution, however, did not solve the underlying divisions that punctuated post-revolution Zanzibar.

While race was the primary lens which attempted to paint a dichotomy of non-African aristocratic class versus indentured native Bantus, the complex social structure of Zanzibari society belies any neat generalisation.

To better understand the island’s volatile political context and peculiar social system leading to the events that transpired in 1964, it is necessary to understand a brief history.

A cosmopolitan – and colonial – history

Some 40 miles off the East African coast, Zanzibar consists of two main islands, Unguja and Pemba, and a number of smaller adjacent islands. A territory of Tanzania, its majority-Muslim population is dominated by an African community with sizeable Arab and Asian minorities.

Derived from the Persian Zangbar meaning ‘black coast’, Zanzibar has long been a cosmopolitan node of the Indian Ocean and a hub of commerce for two thousand years connecting Asia, Africa and the Arabian Peninsula.

Hence why the island during that period has seen waves of maritime migrants onto its shores – Yemenis, Persians (locally known as Shirazis), Arabs and Indians. It is the result of this intermingling why Zanzibar is rooted in both its African and Indian Ocean heritages.

From the ninth century onwards, the native Bantu Swahili-speaking merchants operated as brokers for long-distance traders from both the African hinterlands and the Indian Ocean.

The early 16th century saw the increase of European imperialism in the region, and Zanzibar became a possession of the Portuguese Empire for two centuries, ruled with the aid of tributary sultans.

The smothering of trade and local power by the Portuguese eventually led Zanzibari elites to invite the Omanis to assist them in driving out their imperial overlords. After setting up trading colonies on the Zanzibari coast, Omani hegemony would come to dominate by the late 17th century.

Following a brief revolt against Omani rule in 1784, local elites encouraged merchants from the Sultanate to settle in Zanzibar in the early half of the 19th century.

It was around this period when the social system that came to govern Zanzibar was instituted, as the economic prosperity of both Zanzibar and the Pemba islands became intertwined with clove production.

The first clove trees were brought to Zanzibar by Oman’s first dynastic ruler, Sultan Seyyid Said, who transferred his court from Muscat to Zanzibar in 1828 and encouraged clove farming. Omani dynastic rule continued from the 1830s onwards, as many Omanis began to settle in Zanzibar and intermarry with locals.

The subsequent development of a plantation system – underpinned by an Arab landowning class and an African labouring class – deeply affected the relations of production on the island, as Zanzibar operated as a slave society until its eventual abolishment in 1897.

Even after that, the spice trade continued to prosper and imbued Zanzibar with wealth and prestige – as well as a legendary name, “the spice island”. After a series of incursions by the Germans and the French in the European “scramble for Africa”, British colonial influence arrived in 1890.

While not formally a colony, Zanzibar was by the mid-20th century a British protectorate. The Sultanic dynasty that remained was administratively under British sway, as the island was declared a free port and its markets and trade duly controlled by the Crown.

Simmering tensions

The basis for British rule in Zanzibar did not provide any reliable mechanism for long-term stability, as land, wealth and power remained concentrated in Arab hands, alongside an Asian merchant class.

Just as they did in their other colonies, British policy in Zanzibar intensified existing racial tensions, as colonial administrators institutionalised divisions by creating racially identified associations to which every citizen would belong and further engendered antagonisms.

As military historian Ian Speller notes, “the fact that serious social-economic discrepancies existed between different ethnic groups led to the race/class division within society becoming the key political issue.”

And by the 1950s a political storm was brewing, as anti-colonialism spread across Africa.

Part of the process of decolonisation, political constituencies were established in 1961. The major parties that emerged were primarily organised along ethnic lines: the Arab-led Zanzibar Nationalist Party (ZNP), the African-dominated Afro-Shirazi Party (ASP) and the Afro-nationalist Zanzibar and Pemba People’s Party (ZPPP).