Up to 25 people are feared to have died when a barge sank on the Congo River, authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo's (DRC) northeastern province of Tshopo said.

"A barge which was leaving Kisangani for Basoko sank on Friday evening. The toll today is six bodies which have been recovered, 237 survivors and 19 missing," Tshopo's vice governor, Maurice Abibu Sakapela, told AFP news agency on Tuesday.

"The public prosecutor has opened an inquiry. Some people have already been arrested," he said, blaming "overloading and the poor state of the vessel" for the accident.

READ MORE: Scores feared dead as boat capsizes in eastern DRC