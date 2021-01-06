The Epiphany on January 6, one of Christianity’s important celebrations, is being seen in contrast this year between neighbours Turkey, a Muslim-majority country, and Greece, a Christian-majority country.

In Greece, some priests have been arrested on the grounds that they did not abide by Covid-19 restrictions allowing people to attend mass celebrating the Epiphany, the second most important event for Orthodox Christians, which makes up over 90 percent of the Greek population.

Turkey allowed its Christian community to partake in its popular ritual, the blessing of the waters, in which a number of swimmers jump in the cold waters of Golden Horn, a part of Istanbul’s famous Bosphorus, to bring back a cross thrown into the water by a priest.

This year Greece banned the ritual,angering many of the faithful. Even in Thessaloniki, a northern Greek city, coast guard and police have been dispatched to prevent people from fulfilling the event. According to media reports, at least three Greeks have been detained because of their attempts to perform the rituals as members of the Orthodox church openly defied the Greek government’s restrictions.

Omer Faruk Deliktas, a 27-year-old researcher and professional guide, was there to observe one of Istanbul’s oldest traditions and to get a real understanding of the city’s diverse spiritual experiences.

Around ten in the morning, attendees were in the Fener Greek Patriarchate in Balat to observe the ritual, Deliktas tells TRT World. “It was a very long ritual, ending about 12:30 noon,” the Turkish guide says. The ritual is known as one of the oldest worship rituals across Christianity.

“Following the mass, Patriarch Bartholomew I and other priests got out of the Fener Greek Patriarchate and walked towards the Golden Horn in a cortege as they were uttering prayers loudly accompanied by simultaneously ringing church bells,“ Deliktas observed.

There was a booth built next to the Fener dock for the occasion of the blessing of the waters, which has long been part of the Epiphany or Theophany in Eastern Christian understanding, which means revelation.

Orthodox Christians commemorate the day as the Baptism of Jesus Christ while Western Christians believe that God incarnated as Jesus Christ on this day, says Ebru Gokteke, an experienced professional guide and a researcher.