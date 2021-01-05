Saudi Arabia and its three Arab allies have agreed to restore full ties with Doha at a summit in the kingdom, the Saudi foreign minister said.

Faisal bin Farhan al Saud told a news conference on Tuesday after the gathering of Gulf Arab states, also attended by Egypt, that there was political will and good faith to guarantee implementation of the agreement to restore diplomatic and other ties, including resumption of flights.

"What happened today is... the closure of the folder of all points of difference and a full return of diplomatic relations," he told a press conference at the conclusion of a landmark regional summit.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also confirmed the Gulf states signed an agreement on regional "solidarity and stability" at the summit.

"These efforts helped us reach the agreement of the Al Ula statement that will be signed at this summit, where we affirm our Gulf, Arab and Islamic solidarity and stability," he said on Tuesday, thanking the United States and Kuwait for mediating.

Ahead of the gathering, Kuwait announced that Saudi Arabia, which along with allies boycotted Doha in mid-2017, would reopen its airspace and borders to Qatar under a deal that a senior US official said would be signed in the presence of White House senior adviser Jared Kushner.

"There is a desperate need today to unite our efforts to promote our region and to confront challenges that surround us, especially the threats posed by the Iranian regime's nuclear and ballistic missile programme and its plans for sabotage and destruction," Prince Mohammed said.

Leaders of the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council signed two documents, the Al Ula declaration, named after the Saudi city where the summit was held, and a final communique.

Their contents were not immediately released but hopes for a deal to end the bitter impasse were raised overnight when Saudi announced it would open its borders to Doha despite lingering enmity between the neighbours.

Tensions since 2017

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani was met in the historic city of al Ula by the Saudi crown prince. The two men, wearing face masks, embraced on the tarmac.

Other Gulf leaders arrived earlier and Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry was in attendance.

Bahrain was represented by its crown prince instead of the king at the annual summit and the UAE delegation is headed by the federation's vice-president, who is also the ruler of Dubai.

Egypt joined Gulf allies Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain in severing diplomatic, trade and travel ties with Qatar in 2017 over allegations it supports terrorism, a charge Doha denies. The break came at a time when regional tensions with Iran were on the rise.

READ MORE: Why Gulf tensions are changing from hostility to rapprochement

US-brokered deals in the region

While Saudi Arabia made clear it intended to lift the embargo, the other three countries did not immediate comment in on the issue, but the US official said "it's our expectation" they would also join.

Under the emerging deal, Qatar will suspend lawsuits related to the boycott, the US official said.

All of the countries are US allies. Qatar hosts the region’s largest US military base, Bahrain is home to the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet, and Saudi Arabia and the UAE host US troops.