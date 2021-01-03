WORLD
French soldiers killed in Mali bomb attack
Their deaths brought to 50 the number of French soldiers killed in the nation since France first intervened in 2013.
A combination released by the press office of the French army (Sirpa) shows sergeant Yvonne Huynh (L) and Brigadier Loic Risser, the two French soldiers killed in Mali, January 3, 2021 / AFP
January 3, 2021

Two French soldiers have been killed when their vehicle hit an improvised explosive device in northeastern Mali, just days after three others died in similar fashion.

President Emmanuel Macron "learnt with great sadness" of the deaths of Sergeant Yvonne Huynh and Brigadier Loic Risser in the Menaka region, his office said in a statement.

Huynh, aged 33 and mother of a young child, was the first female soldier killed in the Sahel region since the French operation began.

Risser was 24. Both were members of a regiment specialising in intelligence work.

"Their vehicle hit an improvised explosive device during an intelligence mission," the French presidency said of Saturday's incident.

Another soldier was wounded in the blast but their life is not in danger, it added.

Their deaths brought to 50 the number of French soldiers killed in the West African nation since France first intervened in 2013 to help drive back militant forces, according to army staff.

READ MORE:How France-backed Malian troops trample down human rights

'Battle against terrorism'

France's Barkhane force numbers 5,100 troops spread across the arid Sahel region and has been fighting militant groups alongside soldiers from Mauritania, Chad, Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, who together make up the G5 Sahel group.

Recommended

But lack of equipment, funds and training, together with problems in deployment and coordination on the ground, have left the group struggling for credibility and still dependent on France, the force's big political backer.

Macron affirmed France's determination to continue its role in "the battle against terrorism" after Saturday's attack.

The Al Qaeda-linked Group to Support Islam and Muslims (GSIM) has claimed responsibility for the earlier attack that killed three French soldiers in the centre of the poor Sahel state.

Those deaths were also due to an army vehicle hitting an explosive device.

READ MORE:Will UN probe into Mali crimes examine France’s role in the conflict?

The group, the main militant alliance in the Sahel, cited a string of reasons for the attack including the continuing French military presence in the region, cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed published by a French newspaper and Macron's defence of them in the name of freedom of expression.

Mali's governing military council overthrew president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in August 2020 after weeks of protests sparked partly by his failures to roll back the insurgents.

The junta has not ruled out negotiations with armed groups in the face of persistent bloodshed in the region.

Four thousand people died in 2019 from militant violence and ethnic conflict across Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, according to the UN.

READ MORE:Explosive device in Mali kills three French soldiers

SOURCE:AFP
