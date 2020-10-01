On Friday, October 1st, 2010, the United Nations published a groundbreaking report on the mass killings, rapes and displacement in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

It was one of those seminal snapshot moments of history you remember forever. You remember it, and its self-explanatory title “The UN Mapping Report,” don’t you?

The summary findings were bleak. Over a 10-year period, between 1993 and 2003, a total of 617 war crimes, crimes against humanity and crimes of genocide were committed in Congo by 21 rebel groups and eight foreign armies.

Just this alone set my heart racing; much more in fear than in hope or in expectation. How many deaths or rapes does each of the war crimes, crimes against humanity or crime of genocide equate to? One day a judge in an international tribunal will tell us during sentencing. I hope.

As if to underscore the consequences of doing nothing the authors added, “the Congolese justice system lacks the capacity to prosecute the crimes it documented.”

In other words, the UN Security Council should establish an International Criminal Tribunal for Congo to try these crimes and end impunity fuelling violence, if Congo is to avoid the worst effects of these crimes and crises, including more killings, mass rape and mass displacement, famine and widespread hunger.

I had just completed my undergraduate at Queen Mary in London — and I was working more or less full time on the Congo — and seeing the UN call for accountability in Congo was a welcome jolt to the heart. I remember thinking “there has never been a more important time to fight for justice, at home and abroad alike.”

Certainly, for the first time in history, the UN established a database of people responsible for the worst atrocities, with solid evidence for future convictions. Their names are held in Geneva but we know it includes President Paul Kagame of Rwanda as well as dozens of senior military and political leaders in Rwanda, Uganda, and Congo.

According to the report, President Kagame’s troops committed some of the terrible mass killings of Congolese civilians; including in Kasika, Makobola, Kisangani and elsewhere in Congo. The Congolese hero and Nobel peace laureate Dr Denis Mukwege is currently under UN protection after Rwanda’s top general, Maj. Gen. James Kabarebe, ordered his killing on state TV because he dared to mention these facts and call for justice.

However, in my opinion, there is nothing to celebrate — not until an International Criminal Tribunal for Congo is created. Indeed, for the past 10 years, the killings have continued, the type of mass killings the report was supposed to prevent; receiving scant attention in the media — and for 10 years, the world has only done nothing.