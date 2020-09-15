US President Donald Trump has suggested global warming will reverse itself and dismissed climate change as a cause of ferocious fires engulfing swaths of the US West, during a briefing in California on the deadly blazes.

President Trump, who flew into Sacramento on the third day of a reelection campaign swing on Monday, pushed back against state officials arguing that a heating climate underlies the ever-stronger blazes.

The wildfires have killed at least 35 people since the start of summer and forced hundreds of thousands of people out of their homes.

"It will start getting cooler. You just watch," President Trump said.

"I wish science agreed with you," responded Wade Crowfoot, the head of the California Natural Resources Agency.

To which President Trump replied: "I don't think science knows, actually."

Poor forest management

President Trump has made little comment about the massive wildfires that have ripped through cities and towns in recent weeks, drawing loud criticism for not acknowledging the crisis.

On his arrival to Sacramento, he argued the wildfires are due to poor maintenance of forest areas, making them more combustible.

"There has to be strong forest management," he said.

"With regard to the forests, when trees fall down after a short period of time, about 18 months, they become very dry. They become really like a match stick," he added. "They just explode."

'Climate arsonist'

Minutes earlier, Democratic challenger Joe Biden assailed Trump from the opposite coast as a "climate arsonist" whose reelection would be catastrophic for the environment.

"If you give a climate arsonist four more years in the White House, why would anyone be surprised if we have more of America ablaze?" Biden said, savaging Trump for failing to "take responsibility" for the ongoing wildfire crisis.

"We need a president who respects science, who understands that the damage from climate change is already here," added Biden, who was speaking in Delaware.

Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris is also set to tour the damage Tuesday.

She has tweeted that Trump has "denied evidence" the fires were "intensified by the climate crisis."

'The science is in'

Climate change amplifies droughts, which dry out regions, creating ideal conditions for wildfires to spread out-of-control and inflict unprecedented damage.

The blazes across California, Oregon and Washington state have burned more than five million acres (two million hectares), torching an area roughly the size of the state of New Jersey, with fears the death toll may rise.

The president's visit to California was to last only a few hours, before he returns to the campaign trail in Arizona.