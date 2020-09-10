WORLD
4 MIN READ
Thousands homeless after second fire guts through refugee camp in Lesvos
Former residents of Greece’s largest refugee camp picked through the charred remains of their belongings, salvaging what they could from back-to-back fires.
Thousands homeless after second fire guts through refugee camp in Lesvos
Migrants flee from the Moria refugee camp during second a fire, on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece, on September 9, 2020. / AP
September 10, 2020

A second fire in Greece’s Moria refugee camp in Lesvos has destroyed nearly everything that had been spared in the original blaze.

The second fire this week has left thousands of people in need of emergency housing, Greece’s migration ministry said on Thursday.

Early morning saw former residents of the country’s largest camp, which had been under coronavirus lockdown, return to the area to pick through the charred remains of their belongings, salvaging what they could. 

Many had spent the night sleeping in the open by the side of the road.

Small new fires also sprang up in the remains of tents set up outside the camp, fanned by strong winds Thursday morning.

Covid-19 outbreak

Authorities say the original fire in the camp on the island of Lesvos was deliberately started Tuesday evening by residents angered by quarantine measures imposed to contain a Covid-19 outbreak after 35 people tested positive.

That blaze had left about 3,500 of the more than 12,500 people living in and around Moria homeless, and authorities flew in tents and were providing a ferry and two navy ships as emergency temporary housing. 

READ MORE:Concerns over virus spread grow after fires at Greece's Moria camp

More than 400 unaccompanied children and teenagers were flown to the mainland to be housed in other facilities late Wednesday.

But new fires sprang up in the unburnt parts of the camp Wednesday evening, damaging the greater part of what was left of the camp and sending thousands of people streaming out of the facility.

Recommended

Dire conditions at Moria

Aid agencies have long warned of dire conditions at Moria, a facility built to house just over 2,750 people. 

The camp accommodates people fleeing conflict and poverty in the Middle East, Africa and Asia who arrive clandestinely on the island from the nearby Turkish coast, and has become a symbol of what critics say is Europe’s failure to humanely handle the migration and refugee situation.

The migration ministry said that when the second fire struck Wednesday evening, work was being carried out in Moria to ensure no families remained homeless overnight. 

But the new blaze forced the work to stop.

Housing the displaced 

During the day Thursday, “all necessary actions will be taken to house initially the vulnerable and families in specially designated areas,” the ministry said.

“Obviously blackmailing behavior will not be tolerated,” the ministry said.

Apart from the main camp, Moria also consisted of a sprawling tent city that had sprung up in olive groves outside the main perimeter fence due to overcrowding.

Much of that was burnt beyond repair by Thursday morning, with just the blackened frames of tents remaining among charred olive tree trunks.

READ MORE: Greek move to extend migrant camp lockdown slammed

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
42,000 Palestinians in Gaza suffer life-changing injuries, one in four are children: WHO
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate