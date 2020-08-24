BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Facebook to pay back France hundreds of millions in taxes
French tax authorities carried out an audit on Facebook's accounts over the 2009-2018 period, which resulted in an agreement by the subsidiary to pay more than $118 million (106 million euros).
Facebook to pay back France hundreds of millions in taxes
A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen on a keyboard in this illustration taken. March 25, 2020. / Reuters
August 24, 2020

Facebook's French subsidiary has agreed to pay more than $118 million in back taxes, including a penalty, after a 10-year audit of its accounts by French tax authorities, the company has said.

France, which is pushing hard to overhaul international tax rules on digital companies such as Facebook, Alphabet's Google, Apple and Amazon, has said the big tech groups pay too little tax in the country where they have significant sales.

Current international tax rules legally allow companies to funnel sales generated in local markets in Europe to their regional headquarters. Some of the tech companies, including Facebook, have European or international headquarters based in countries with comparatively low corporate tax rates, such as Ireland.

A Facebook spokesman said French tax authorities carried out an audit on Facebook's accounts over the 2009-2018 period, which resulted in an agreement by the subsidiary to pay a total $125 million.

The Facebook spokesman did not elaborate further on the details of the agreement. France's tax administration also did not give more details.

READ MORE: EU looks for evidence to rein in US tech giants 

Advertising sales

Recommended

Facebook's spokesman also said that since 2018 the company had decided to include its advertising sales in France in its annual accounts covering France.

As a result, Facebook's total net revenue almost doubled in 2019 from a year earlier to $881 million, a copy of Facebook France's 2019 annual accounts, filed with France's companies registry and seen by Reuters, showed.

Facebook France, which employs 208 people, refers to the French tax audit report in its 2019 annual accounts, saying it amounted to a tax adjustment of about $123 million. This includes a penalty of about 22 million, the annual accounts showed.

French magazine Capital was first to report the payment of back taxes.

Facebook's spokesman said that the company paid $10 million of income taxes in 2019 in France, an increase of almost 50% from a year earlier.

"We take our tax obligations seriously, pay the taxes we owe in all markets where we operate and work closely with tax authorities around the world to make sure we abide by all applicable tax laws and resolve any litigation," he said.

READ MORE: The battle to tax big tech is getting real 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
US tech giants built on H-1B talent
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff
Japan mulls $550B investment facility under US tariff deal
Trump threatens 100% tariff on pharmaceuticals unless made in US
Trump signs order certifying TikTok deal meets US security law