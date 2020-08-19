The proportion of people in Britain suffering from depression has almost doubled during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said 19.2 percent of adults reported some form of depression during June, compared with 9.7 percent in the nine months to March 2020. Stress and anxiety were the most common types of depression listed by people, it said.

The data shared on Tuesday raises questions about the wider public health costs of a pandemic that has already left Britain with the highest excess mortality rate among major European countries, according to a recent ONS analysis.

Adults who were young, female, disabled or unable to afford an unexpected expense were most vulnerable to depression during the pandemic, the figures showed.

Following the same subjects

The ONS, which assessed the same 3,527 of adults before and during the pandemic, said around 85 percent of those reported symptoms of depression.

“Revisiting this same group of adults before and during the pandemic provides a unique insight into how their symptoms of depression have changed over time,” said statistician Tim Vizard.

During the height of the lockdown, which was imposed on March 23 and has only been eased over the past couple of months, people were isolated from friends and family, and often alone – an isolation backdrop that has the potential to cause mental harm.

In addition, people have clearly fretted about contracting and then spreading the coronavirus in a country that now has Europe's highest covid-related death toll with more than 40,000 victims.

Many people have also been worried about their jobs and future financial well-being as the economy nose-dived in the face of the restrictions on everyday life.

Pre-recession depression

Though all age brackets reported higher levels of depression, the study found that younger adults between 16 and 39 years of age were proportionately more likely to do so, with nearly a third reporting symptoms of depression – a generational contrast to the coronavirus' impact on physical health.

"This report from the ONS presents some worrying data on the rise of depressive symptoms during the pandemic," said Elaine Fox, professor of cognitive and affective psychology at the University of Oxford.