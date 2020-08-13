Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the only solution to Ankara's dispute with Greece over energy exploration in the eastern Mediterranean is through dialogue and negotiation, and Ankara was not seeking any "adventures" in the region.

His statements come after a Turkish research vessel began surveying for energy resources in contested areas of the eastern Mediterranean amid escalating tensions between NATO allies and regional rivals Greece and Turkey over offshore oil and gas exploration rights.

The Oruc Reis was conducting seismic research in an area Greece claims and Athens has said that the ship should withdraw. Both countries have warships shadowing the vessel.

France, which has called for EU sanctions against Turkey over its exploration work, held training exercises with Greek forces off the island of Crete on Thursday.

Greek and Turkish officials signalled on Wednesday they were willing to resolve the dispute over their overlapping maritime claims, but vowed to protect their interests and blamed the other side for the stand-off.

Erdogan said Greece was demonstrating an "ill-disposed" approach, and urged Athens to respect Turkey's rights.

"The path to a solution in the eastern Mediterranean is via dialogue and negotiation," he said.

"If we act with common sense and reason, we can find a win-win solution that meets everyone's interests.

We are not chasing any unnecessary adventures or seeking tensions," Erdogan emphasised.

Thursday's Greek-French military exercise off Crete was the first manifestation of President Emmanuel Macron's commitment to reinforce France's presence in the eastern Mediterranean.

Without identifying the country, Erdogan said Greece was being pushed into taking "wrong steps" in the region by "a country that doesn't even have a coast in the eastern Mediterranean".

"Nobody should think too highly of themselves. Let me be very clear: Don't try to put on a show," Erdogan said.

Seismic research

"It is baseless to claim Meis (Kastellorizo) Island, with a surface area of 10 sq km, has 40,000 sq km maritime jurisdiction zone," Erdogan said on the Greek claim to the waters.

As part of the country's hydrocarbon surveying activities, Turkey issued a NAVTEX (navigational advisory) on August 10, announcing that the Oruc Reis would begin conducting fresh seismic research in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Turkey’s decision came following a controversial delimitation deal signed between Greece and Egypt, only a day after Turkey said it would postpone its activities in the region as a sign of goodwill after dialogue efforts from Germany.

But after declaring the deal “null and void”, Turkey authorised the Oruc Reis to continue its activities in an area that is within Turkey’s continental shelf.

The ship will continue seismic activities in the Eastern Mediterranean along with the Cengiz Han and Ataman until August 23.

Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Sonmez said on Twitter that the Oruc Reis was "taking the x-ray of our seas". He said the vessel had also lowered 1,750 kilometres of seismic cables into the Mediterranean.

