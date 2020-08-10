Fast News

The advisory issued by the Turkish navy's office of navigation covers an area south of Turkey's Antalya and west of Cyprus and will be in effect between August 10 to 23.

Turkish seismic research vessel Oruc Reis sails in the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey, October 3, 2018. Picture taken October 3, 2018. (Reuters)

Turkey's navy has issued an advisory saying that a Turkish ship will carry out a seismic survey in a disputed area in the eastern Mediterranean over the next two weeks.

Monday's advisory follows a brief suspension of operations in the Mediterranean which were upended after Ankara accused Greece of breaking the terms of the pause.

The two NATO allies are at odds over overlapping claims for hydrocarbon resources in the region.

A similar advisory, or NAVTEX, last month prompted a dispute which was calmed after the intervention of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, leading Turkey to agree a pause in operations.

But Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday Turkey had resumed energy exploration work in the region as Greece had not kept its promises on the issue.

Erdogan said another Turkish vessel, the Barbaros Hayrettin, had been sent to the eastern Mediterranean.

Greek national security council meets

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis convened the government’s national security council on Monday, after Turkey's announcement.

The council includes the ministers of foreign affairs and defence.

Minister of State George Gerapetritis told Greek state TV that Athens was in full "political and operational readiness." Greece stood ready to engage in a constructive dialogue with Turkey on their differences, he said.

The NAVTEX, issued by the Turkish navy's office of navigation, covered an area of sea south of Turkey's Antalya and west of Cyprus.

It will be in effect between August 10 to 23.

Oruc Reis reaches operation location

The Oruc Reis vessel has already reached the location where it will operate after leaving the area where it was anchored off Antalya, Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said on Twitter.

"Our search in Mediterranean and Black Sea will continue without an interruption to achieve Turkey's energy independence," Donmez added.

Oruc Reis will continue its activities in the Eastern Mediterranean with Cengiz Han and Ataman vessels until August 23.

The vessel was built by Turkish engineers in a domestic shipyard in Istanbul.

It has 30 years of service life, can sail non-stop for 35 days.

The ship has a helicopter pad, hydrography and oceanography features and it has the ability to scan the sea-floor up to depth of 15,000 meters.

Cyprus dispute

Seismic surveys are part of preparatory work for potential hydrocarbon exploration.

Turkey and Greece are also at odds over issues such as overflights in the Aegean Sea and ethnically divided Cyprus.

Turkey has consistently contested the Greek Cypriot administration’s unilateral drilling in the Eastern Mediterranean, asserting that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) also has rights to the resources in the area.

In 1974, following a coup aiming at Cyprus’s annexation by Greece, Ankara had to intervene as a guarantor power.

In 1983, the TRNC was founded.

Erdogan's announcement of the new exploration work followed Egypt and Greece signing an accord last Thursday designating an exclusive economic zone between the two nations in the east Mediterranean.

Diplomats in Greece said that agreement nullified an accord reached last year between Turkey and the internationally recognised government of Libya, but President Erdogan said that agreement was null and void and Turkey would maintain its agreement with Libya "decisively".

