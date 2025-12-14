The UN chief on Sunday strongly condemned the killing of six Bangladeshi peacekeepers and the injuring of eight others in southern Sudan, saying that these acts may constitute war crimes.

“I strongly condemn the horrific drone attacks that targeted the logistics base in Kadugli, Sudan, resulting in fatalities and injuries of members of the Bangladeshi UN Peacekeeping contingent,” Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on US social media company X.

“Attacks against UN peacekeepers like this one are unjustifiable and may constitute war crimes. I remind everyone of their obligation to protect UN personnel and civilians. There will need to be accountability.”

Guterres also extended his condolences to the families of the fallen peacekeepers and the government and people of Bangladesh.

Earlier, Bangladesh’s interim government head Muhammad Yunus condemned the Saturday attack as a serious crime against “international peace and humanity.”

The official statement by Yunus said the six Bangladeshi peacekeepers were killed and eight were injured in "a drone attack by terrorists” on a UN base in Abyei, southern Sudan.

Yunus expressed shock over the incident, saying: “The United Nations has already been requested to take urgent measures to ensure the highest level of medical treatment and necessary assistance to the injured peacekeepers.”