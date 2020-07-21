Algeria’s President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has appointed a veteran historian to research France’s colonial history in the country as part of an effort to normalise relations.

In an announcement to local media on Sunday evening in Algiers, Tebboune designated Dr Abdelmadjid Chikhi, who had served in the country’s war of independence against France, to lead the initiative.

Chikhi is the director general of the National Centre for Algerian Archives.

“We got along with French President Emmanuel Macron on memory matters to work normally,” explained Tebboune.

“To make things easier…they [Paris] have appointed a known historian and his opposite is Doctor Abdelmadjid Chikhi who is known and is responsible for the national archives and a specialist. We gave them his name.”

Chikhi will work jointly with a French historian Benjamin Stora on memorial issues, directly under the supervision of the presidents of the two countries.

“We hope that they will accomplish their work in truth, serenity and appeasement to resolve these problems which poison our political relations, the business climate and good understanding. We must face these painful events to start again on profitable relations with the two countries, in particular on the economic level,” Tebboune said in an interview with French daily L’Opinion.

The colonial past still lingers

The question of memory of Algeria’s colonial past is a very sensitive subject in relations between France and Algeria. France’s 132 years of colonial rule in Algeria, and the violent eight-year war of independence (1954-1962) that ended it, has left a legacy whose wounds still remain.

In the latest sign of thaw in relations, Paris handed over the skulls of 24 Algerian resistance fighters beheaded at the onset of French colonisation in lieu of Algeria’s 58th independence anniversary, a symbolic gesture that Algiers considered to be “a big step”.

However, Algeria is still waiting for a formal apology for France’s colonial occupation of the North African country. Tebboune has expressed hope that his French counterpart would build on recent conciliatory overtures.