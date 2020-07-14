The UK has sold a range of surveillance technologies to 17 governments, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, The Independent reported.

Records show that the British government provided wiretaps, spyware and other telecommunications interception equipment that can be used to spy on dissidents.

Over the past five years, UK ministers have signed off on more than $95 million in sales to countries ranked “not free” by Freedom House, despite rules against exporting security goods to countries that might use them for internal repression.

China and Bahrain were among the list of recipients. The UAE was the largest recipient of licenses, totaling $14.5 million alone since 2015.

The Philippines, under the Rodrigo Duarte government which has regularly carried out extrajudicial killings, was also sold UK spy gear.

Meanwhile, the Hong Kong government received a £2 million shipment of “telecommunications interception equipment” approved last year despite ongoing pro-democracy protests.

Labour’s shadow international trade secretary Emily Thornberry told The Independent: “The government has a legal and moral duty to ensure exports from Britain are not used by other countries for the purposes of internal repression, and that risk should clearly be at the forefront of their mind when those countries have a track record of harassing political opponents and undermining democratic freedoms, and when the equipment concerned is ripe to be abused in that way.”

Oliver Feeley-Sprague, Amnesty International’s UK programme director for military, security and police affairs, told The Independent that the UK government was becoming “notorious” for their “faulty decision-making” by failing to take the necessary risk assessments before selling arms, spyware and other goods to foreign countries.

Feeley-Sprague said that “root-and-branch overhaul” of the UK’s arms and security export system is necessary and that “a far more coherent and comprehensive system of reporting” needs to be put in place.

Andrew Smith of Campaign Against Arms Trade said the sale of the spying equipment raised “serious questions and concerns” and that the British government’s actions were “symptomatic of a dangerous and hypocritical foreign policy that has consistently prioritised arms exports over human rights.”

Last week it was confirmed that Britain will resume arms sales to Saudi Arabia, a lucrative market for British arms manufacturers.

As Riyadh drags on its war in Yemen, it's a move that the charity War Child said was “tantamount to signing the death warrants of thousands of children in the Middle East.”