A video circulating online has shown Israeli police punching a member of parliament before wrestling him to the ground at a protest against planned evictions in occupied east Jerusalem.

The video shows Israeli police pushing and shoving protesters on Friday before manhandling Ofer Cassif, the only Jewish member of the Joint List, an alliance of Arab parties in Israel's Knesset.

The police can be seen punching him and trying to put him in a headlock before dragging him to the ground. One of the officers can later be seen briefly kneeling on his chest.

Cassif was left with a swollen eye, his shirt torn. Ahmad Tibi, a fellow lawmaker from the Joint List, was among those sharing the video of the scuffle on Twitter, calling it a “brutal assault” and a violation of parliamentary immunity.

Israeli police said in a statement that Cassif attacked the policemen, who used “reasonable force” in response and released him as soon as they identified him as a member of parliament.

It said Jerusalem's police chief, Doron Turgeman, has ordered an investigation into the incident.

Cassif was taking part in a weekly protest in the mostly Palestinian neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah, where rights groups say dozens of people are at risk of being evicted after a long court battle with Jewish settler groups. Jewish and Palestinian activists have been holding small weekly protests against the threatened evictions.