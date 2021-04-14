Once hailed as ships of the future, the supposedly inexpensive littoral combat ship (LCS) marks one of the greatest failures of US military spending in the last two decades, far eclipsing the costly F-35 stealth fighter which still works as intended.

Initially, the Navy budget estimated that each ship would only cost $220 million per unit. Today, the ship costs $600 million to produce. But even that pales next to its annual $70 million operating cost. To put that into perspective, the lightly armed 3,400 metric ton surface combatant costs nearly as much to operate as a heavily armed 9,400 metric ton destroyer.

Featuring a novel catamaran design intended to lift out of the water and let it navigate shallow waters, the littoral combat ship was supposed to usher in a revolution in military affairs.

As China and other nations of the world invested in Anti-Area Access Denial (A2/AD), the United States found that its considerable naval forces were being shuttered out of being able to establish beachheads by the strategy.

Called ‘A2/AD bubbles’ in military jargon, less technologically advanced countries figured out that a slow-moving large target of a ship was still vulnerable to massed cheap firepower.

It fell on special forces and elite units to be able to slip through these overlapping bubbles of sensors and firepower, to make landfall. Once there, they would carry out operations to degrade their opponents A2/AD capability, and prepare for a larger invasion landing.

The calculus became asymmetrical. Missiles at a fraction of the cost of a multi-million dollar naval ship suddenly offered good odds of victory. The ensuing counter strategy was to build a state of the art ship that could gracefully navigate shallow littoral zones.Armed to the teeth

It was meant to usher in the future.

It was supposed to be lethal, adaptable, and mission tailored. More than one third of its hull was open to welcome modular installations catering to its specific mission. Bristling with cutting-edge technology, the ship could deploy mines, carry out anti-submarine hunts, and send out both manned and unmanned aerial and or naval drones.

The LCS was heavy on automation too. Designed to need only 8 officers and 32 seamen, private contractors took up the majority of the other tasks. That’s a far cry below the retinue on board other naval vessels of the same weight class.

But as matters were coming to a head in the South China Sea, the US made a surprising move and announced the retirement of four littoral combat ships in February 2020. For ships scarcely 12 years old at most, and 6 years old at least, the retirement of these ships was an admission of failure. Normally, ships have a service lifetime ranging from 30 to 40 years.

The decision to retire effectively brand new ships wasn’t taken lightly, and was only deemed necessary after realising that fixing the ships into something remotely sea-worthy would have cost $2 billion over a period of five years.

Failed plans

The LCS never achieved the breakthroughs expected of it. The results of a congressional inquiry released on February 26, 2021, list grave concerns about the littoral combat ship. In the report, crucial questions were raised, including whether the Navy’s plan was moving too fast, and whether the technology used in the ship was mature enough for dependable use.

The inquiry however, only comes after nearly two decades of failed development and billions of dollars in cost overruns.

Jerry Hendrix, a military historian argues that the ship was developed in the absence of threats, making change for change’s sake the navy’s strategy. In other words, the stakes were low. For countries like China, the underdog competing with American primacy of the seas, the stakes were much higher.

Bungled boats

The naval flops aren’t limited to the LCS. The US’s latest Ford class supercarrier and its DDG-1000 Zumwalt Destroyers have all faced expensive setbacks that can be traced back to serious conceptual flaws. In essence, this makes the case that the issue isn’t with the LCS, but with the US Navy’s procurement, planning and execution process.

In what’s become a humorous note of satire for US service members and adversary navies alike, the 100,000 metric ton US Navy USS Ford supercarrier, costing nearly $13 billion per unit and $37 billion in development, also has a toilet problem.