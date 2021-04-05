Bulgaria has gone through several political stages in its complicated history from the pro-Soviet communist years to becoming a member of the European Union following the end of the Cold War.

Last weekend’s polls indicate that the country, which has a considerable Muslim population dominated by an ethnic Turkish minority, might enter a new era as voters have shifted to anti-establishment parties like the ‘There is Such a People’ party and Democratic Bulgaria.

Both parties are newcomers to Bulgarian politics.

The ‘There is Such a People’ party came second according to estimates and third in other predictions while Democratic Bulgaria garnered more than 10 percent of the vote, like the Turkish-origin-dominated party, Movement for Rights and Freedoms (HOH/DPS). Only 66 percent of the votes had been counted at the time of publishing.

“I do not think the government could be formed under these conditions,” says Fikri Gulistan, a 61-year old political analyst from Mestanli, a heavily Turkish-populated town in eastern Bulgaria. Gulistan, a dentist and a member of the Turkish minority is a well-known political figure.

Gulistan thinks early elections are inevitable within the current equation, which does not allow a governing coalition led by GERB to gather a majority.

Early poll results also show that the Socialists, the main opposition party, might lose its second place to the There is Such a People party, whose leader Slavi Trifonov, a popular singer and TV host, refused to be part of any coalition with both the right-wing GERB and the Socialists. Both parties are leading establishment parties.

Political analysts also see a slight chance of a coalition between the GERB, whose junior partner is a far-right party, and the Socialists. According to current results, six or seven parties could send representatives to the Bulgarian parliament.

“According to what they (political leaders) say, the government can not be formed. If there are early elections, Trifonov’s party will come first to my understanding. Because the party (There is Such a People) sensed its appeal in Bulgarian electorate and its chance to come first in next elections, it will not accept to enter a coalition with any,” Gulistan tells TRT World.

If a government is not formed, the Bulgarian president will appoint a caretaker government to lead the country until early elections.

Protest votes

Bulgaria experienced powerful protests for months prior to the elections, demanding change in the political structure, which protesters see as corrupt. The new parties' political success shows that the silent majority also backs the protest movement. According to Transparency International, Bulgaria is the most corrupt state in the EU.

“Support for new parties mostly originated in protest votes,” says Gulistan. He also adds that social media platforms like Facebook also made a big difference in diminishing establishment parties and bolstering new parties.

In late September, during a ferry trip from Turkey’s Gokceada island to the mainland Anatolia, a Bulgarian couple, Daniel Danaiov and Zornitsa Daskalova, expressed their displeasure with the current political system.

Both Danaiov, a 33-year-old manager in the trash cycling sector in Sofia, and Daskalova, a marketing-advertising specialist, felt that Bulgaria needs new parties to get rid of the old establishment party rule.

Behind the success of new parties, Gulistan also sees a popular phenomenon, the rise of showmen and actors, across Eastern Europe in countries like Ukraine and Bulgaria. “Trifonov has been a popular showman for decades like current Ukrainian President [Volodymyr Oleksandrovych] Zelensky, who was a comedian,” says Gulistan.

“People almost make fun of the old political system by electing people like Trifonov and Zelensky. Trifonov did not even conduct a real election campaign. Even he has no adequate knowledge concerning politics,” he says.