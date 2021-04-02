A Minneapolis homicide investigator has testified that Derek Chauvin used "totally unnecessary" deadly force when kneeling on George Floyd's neck during an arrest last May that sparked global protests against police brutality.

Chauvin, who is white, was fired by the city's police department the day after he was captured on video on top of a handcuffed Floyd as the 46-year-old Black man was dying. The 45-year-old former officer has pleaded not guilty to murder and manslaughter charges.

"Totally unnecessary," Lieutenant Richard Zimmerman told the jury when prosecutors asked what he thought of Chauvin pressing his knee on Floyd's neck for about nine minutes. "If your knee is on a person's neck, that can kill them."

Prosecutors from the Minnesota attorney general's office called Zimmerman to testify in part to undermine a central argument in the defence case – that Chauvin was correctly following his police training.

Officers trained against any threat

Zimmerman, who joined the Minneapolis Police Department in 1985 and is now its most senior officer, was at home on May 25, 2020, when he was called to the intersection outside Cup Foods, where Floyd was suspected of passing a fake $20 bill earlier in the evening.

He arrived just before 10 pm (0200 GMT), about half an hour after Floyd had been declared dead at a downtown hospital. He said he helped ensure that evidence at the scene was properly secured and any witnesses were found.

Zimmerman said officers were responsible for the care of anyone they arrested and are trained to give first aid to an injured or distressed detainee even if they know an ambulance is coming.

"His safety is your responsibility, his wellbeing is your responsibility," he told the jury.

He described how officers are trained only to respond to any threat with a proportionate amount of force.