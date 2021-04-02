India’s governing Bharatiya Janata Party’s reluctance to implement a controversial law for speedy processing of citizenship to non-Muslims has irked the Hindu refugees who are expected to benefit from the legislation. The law is framed to fast track Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) passed the law in December 2019 but did not implement it. The state Assemblies of Assam and West Bengal are presently polling with two other southern states of India and one centrally administered territory.

The development has disappointed a section of one of India’s depressed communities, the Namasudras and a socio-religious sect of the community, the Matuas, very low in the pecking order in India’s social stratification, the Hindu caste system. The majority of Namasudras and Matuas have come from Bangladesh over the years and are not considered Indian citizens. And for Baidyanath Haldar, a 59-year-old snack seller, it's “confusing”.

He does not understand why he is still considered a refugee in India.

“We have an official identity and voter cards and the Namasudra community is represented galore in both India’s national parliament and states’ Assemblies, yet we are not citizens of India. We failed to understand this while having a doubt…” said Haldar, a Namasudra and Matua, who walked to India from Bangladesh’s Bagerhat district so many years ago that he has forgotten the date.

His doubt is in the delay.

“If they [central government] have passed a law then there must be something wrong in our citizenship. But if it has been passed more than a year ago, why have they not implemented it,” asked Haldar. The law — Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) — was designed to provide citizenship to men like Haldar who are not Muslims and came to India before December 31 2014. Many of them do not have their papers in order.

Namasudras are about 20 percent of Bengal’s nearly 25 million members of depressed ‘scheduled’ castes, as per census reports. There are about five million Namasudras in Bengal, residing mainly in bordering districts.

“A good number of the Namasudras are voters and are a decisive factor in about 35-40 (of 294) seats of Bengal in three or four border districts in south and middle Bengal,” said Soumen Chakraborty, a political scientist who studied the Dalits of Bengal.

Why did the BJP falter?

Assam and Bengal are believed to be housing millions of Bangladeshi and Rohingya refugees, claimed the lawmakers of the BJP. Following the passage of CAA in India’s parliament in December 2019, the BJP’s Bengal president Dilip Ghosh said that “five to seven million Muslim infiltrators will be expelled” from Bengal and a roll-out was expected in combination with a list of legal citizens called National Register of Citizens (NRC). India’s Home Minister Amit Shah too said that they would “to carefully identify Bangladeshi infiltrators and throw them out.”

But after 15 months, the BJP-led government neither framed the rules required to implement the law nor provided a specific time frame to implement it. National Matua Coordination Council, a pro-BJP group, reiterated the official line of the party that the pandemic has delayed the process of implementation of CAA.

“Or else it would have been done by now,” said Sukesh Chowdhury, the Council’s president.

But there are other reasons.

The opposition of the BJP – the Congress, Communists and the AITC – came together to oppose CAA and triggered a huge demonstration in the state “provoking a particular religious community,” said Chowdhury.

“If the implementation of CAA prompted similar resistance during the elections, it may have affected BJP negatively,” said Chowdhury, as he underscored the reasons for slowing down the citizenship identification process.

“Bengal is not a state-controlled by the BJP as yet. If it comes to power, the law will be implemented providing citizenship to Hindu refugees,” said Chowdhury.

With the passage of the law, large scale protests in parts of India – mainly in Delhi, Bengal and Assam – erupted in early 2020. It culminated in a riot between communities, resulting in over 50 deaths.