Police have publicly identified the suspect accused of killing 10 people – including a policeman – in a hail of bullets at a Colorado supermarket, marking the second deadly US mass shooting in a week.

The suspect, Ahmad al Aliwi Alissa, 21, of the Denver suburb of Arvada, stormed a King Soopers outlet in Boulder armed with an AR-style semi-automatic rifle and a handgun and wearing a tactical vest, all of which were recovered after Monday's shooting, according to an arrest affidavit filed by police.

The affidavit also said law enforcement databases show Alissa purchased a Ruger AR-556 pistol, a weapon that resembles a semi-automatic rifle, on March 16, six days before the shooting.

His sister-in-law told police on Monday evening that Alissa had been "playing with" a firearm she described as resembling a "machine gun" two days before the attack, upsetting family members, the affidavit said.

Alissa was released from a hospital, where he was treated for a leg wound suffered in an exchange of gunfire with responding police, and transported to county jail on Tuesday afternoon to await an initial court appearance.

He faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and an attempted-murder charge, according to the affidavit.

Authorities did not offer any details on what might have motivated him to open fire at the store, located in the Table Mesa section of Boulder near the University of Colorado's flagship campus and about 45 km (28 miles) northwest of Denver.

"It would be premature for us to draw any conclusions at this time," Michael Schneider, the agent in charge of the FBI's field office in Denver, said at a news briefing.

Veteran officer among dead

The 10 victims ranged in age from 20 to 65 and include Eric Talley, an 11-year veteran of the Boulder police force who was among the first officers on the scene. Talley, 51, was the father of seven children and had recently been looking for a less dangerous job, according to a statement released by his father.

Police identified the nine other victims as Denny Stong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; and Jody Waters, 65. Stong, Olds and Leiker worked at the store.

Makeshift memorials of flowers, votive candles and condolence messages sprang up on Tuesday outside the supermarket and police headquarters.

Monday's attack, which began around 2:40 pm, sent terrified shoppers and employees fleeing as gunfire sounded.

Ryan Borowski, 37, had picked out a 12-pack of soda and a bag of chips when he heard shots ring out, sending him scurrying for the store's back exit.

"It was pretty terrifying," he said. "Fastest fire drill I've ever been in."

Witnesses told police the assailant killed a man in his vehicle then gunned down a man in the parking lot. The shooter stood over him, firing multiple times, before entering the store to continue the rampage.