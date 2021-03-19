William Burns was confirmed on March 18 by a bipartisan US Senate vote as the new chief of the world’s most powerful spy agency. The 64-year old bureaucrat’s credentials inspired confidence in both Republicans and Democrats.

During his three decade career at the State Department, Burns has become known for his backchannel diplomacy with Washington’s fiercest enemies. He has also previously served as US ambassador to Russia - one of the most challenging posts an American diplomat can experience.

It is reported that the Russians would have liked to see him as Secretary of State, but he ended up as CIA director, a post which is sometimes regarded as a pit stop before becoming America’s top diplomat. Mike Pompeo, former Secretary of State, was also CIA director prior to his confirmation as leader of the State Department.

Burns’ friends describe him as both mild-mannered and modest. When he was working as a young officer in the State Department, then-Secretary of State James Baker offered him an ambassadorship, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Burns, whose father was a top general in the US army and later also became a top bureaucrat, overseeing the United States Arms Control and Disarmament Agency in the late 1980s under the Ronald Reagan administration, declined the offer.

“I need to earn my spurs the right way,” he told Baker, according to Richard Armitage, a friend and a former high-ranking diplomat. Several decades later, he seems to have earned his “spurs” after a unanimous Senate vote.

Dealing with China

The new CIA chief is well respected across the political spectrum as a neutral bureaucrat, whose skills both Republicans and Democrats need at a time when growing Chinese clout concerns all Americans no matter what political affiliations they harbour.

He considers “predatory Chinese leadership” as America's “biggest geopolitical test”.

“If confirmed, four crucial and interrelated priorities will shape my approach to leading CIA: China, technology, people and partnerships,” Burns said, during his confirmation hearing at the US Senate.

Beijing is not only catching the US economy, but it is on the way to challenging its global military dominance, too.

Last year, the US Air Force conducted a classified war game regarding a military confrontation between Washington and Beijing over Taiwan, a breakaway state from China. The result suggested that the US would lose to China after a decade of military engagements.

But long before that bleak scenario emerged for the Americans, its military officials were already aware of China’s rising power.

“More than a decade ago, our war games indicated that the Chinese were doing a good job of investing in military capabilities that would make our preferred model of expeditionary warfare, where we push forces forward and operate out of relatively safe bases and sanctuaries, increasingly difficult,” Air Force Lt. Gen. S. Clinton Hinote, deputy chief of staff for strategy, integration and requirements, told Yahoo News in an exclusive interview last week.