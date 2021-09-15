WORLD
British PM appoints Truss to replace Raab as foreign minister
Dominic Raab, under fire for going on holiday as the Taliban advanced on Kabul in August, has been demoted and replaced by Liz Truss, who brokered a series of deals since Britain's full exit.
Liz Truss will remain minister for women and equalities, says PM Johnson's office. / Reuters
September 15, 2021

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has moved foreign minister Dominic Raab following sustained criticism of his handling of the Afghanistan crisis, Downing Street said.

Johnson made Raab deputy prime minister, the justice secretary, and Lord Chancellor in a reshuffle on Wednesday that also saw gaffe-prone education secretary Gavin Williamson sacked.

Raab was moved after he went on holiday in Crete as the Taliban advanced on Kabul last month.

Truss will remain minister for women and equalities, PM Johnson's office said on Wednesday.

She became only the second female foreign secretary in British history.

Other appointments 

Among the other leading offices of state, Finance Minister Rishi Sunak –– who has overseen big-spending economic support during the pandemic –– and hardline Interior Minister Priti Patel both retained their roles.

Gaffe-prone Education Secretary Gavin Williamson meanwhile was sacked, tweeting that it had been a "privilege" to serve in his role since 2019 when Johnson took office on a vow to "get Brexit done".

Now that Britain has formally left the EU after a years-long divorce process, the Conservative government has been battling to tame one of the world's highest per capita death tolls from the pandemic.

Johnson enjoyed a "vaccine bounce" after Britain led the Western world in a mass immunisation programme, but the Conservatives' lead over the main opposition Labour party has eroded in recent opinion polls.

Last week, Johnson broke an election promise not to raise taxes as he announced a new levy to fund the beleaguered state-run National Health Service (NHS) and elderly care.

Johnson on Tuesday outlined a plan to restore pandemic restrictions if needed, to avert a fresh crisis for the NHS heading into what could be a difficult winter with hospitalisations rising again.

After days of speculation, a Downing Street source confirmed the reshuffle was happening, saying Johnson would "put in place a strong and united team to build back better from the pandemic".

"The PM will be appointing ministers this afternoon with a focus on uniting and levelling up the whole country," the source added.

However, Johnson also faces criticism for failing to flesh out his "levelling up" agenda to rebalance growth in deprived regions of Britain, including former Labour strongholds of northern England.

Brexit point man Michael Gove took on cabinet responsibility for levelling up, as he replaced Robert Jenrick at the ministry of housing, communities and local government.

'Absolute idiocy'

Raab was on holiday on a Greek island as the government scrambled to evacuate British nationals and Afghan staff in the face of Taliban advances last month.

The opposition Liberal Democrats said Johnson should have fired him.

"Raab is the latest member of this Tory government to be rewarded for failure. After his catastrophic handling of the Afghanistan crisis, he should be out of government altogether," the party said.

Williamson meanwhile has faced a barrage of complaints about his handling of school closures, examination arrangements and university admissions during the coronavirus emergency.

Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner said Williamson, who last week muddled up two of Britain's most prominent black sportsmen, "should have been sacked over a year ago".

His "absolute idiocy, failures and uselessness have damaged life chances of our country's children and this government has failed young people, teachers & education staff" she tweeted.

Johnson's official spokesman said the premier understood "the importance of having a diverse cabinet".

But he would not guarantee that female representation would at least be maintained at its current level, which under Johnson has fallen to five out of 23 cabinet ministers.

Amanda Milling was ditched from her cabinet role as Conservative co-chairwoman, just two weeks before Johnson rallies the party faithful at their annual conference.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
