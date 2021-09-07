Daesh-K or the so-called Islamic State recently claimed responsibility for a powerful blast outside Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport that killed at least 95 and wounded 150 others.

Daesh-K announced the establishment of its branch in Khorasan, covering parts of Afghanistan and Pakistan, in January 2015. It was the first major militant group to challenge the authority of the Taliban’s leader and even warn them to pledge allegiance to the group.

Since then, Daesh-K carried out complex and small-scale attacks in major cities of Afghanistan and fought the Taliban, government and US/NATO forces in some provinces.

Daesh-K can still pose a threat to the Taliban’s rule in the country.

“There is a potential for this threat to escalate as the group is attempting to present itself as a viable alternative to those Taliban commanders and fighters who might become disillusioned with their leadership,” said Ibraheem Bahiss, a consultant at the International Crisis Group covering the insurgency in Afghanistan.

Some of the Taliban’s commanders will most likely abandon the group and may join Daesh-K because of the compromises that the Taliban leadership will need to make to establish a government with international recognition - and one that can guarantee a return of international aid.

For Taliban field commanders and fighters, it's important to hold on to the guiding principles of the Taliban's military struggle than strike deals with rivals that some could perceive as a compromise.

Daesh-K is, however, at a disadvantage because in much of Afghanistan the Hanafi ideology is far more dominant than any other school of Islamic thought and they also lack social roots in the broader Afghan society.

“Daesh-K is primarily a Salafist movement and Salafism is a minority in terms of its following in Afghanistan,” Bahiss added.

A generational clash

Dad Mohammad Nawak, a university lecturer and analyst in Kabul who has been closely following developments in recent years, believes that Daesh-K lost its social and cultural support because of the way they treated people in the eastern Nangarhar province and other areas.

“I know people who wrote in Daesh-K’s support because they shared the same mazhab (school of thought), Salafism, but later became less connected with the group.”

At least in Nangarhar, Daesh-K disrupted the traditional norms of the society that led to mushrooming disgust toward the group amongst several communites. “Daesh-K forced widowed women and young girls in Shinwari district of Nangarhar to marry their fighters,” Nawak said.

Facing an enemy in the form of the Taliban, which espouses the causes of justice and freedom by taking inspiration from the Quran, Daesh's global ambition of establishing a caliphate worldwide is likely to hit a major roadblock in Afghanistan. The Taliban has a clear goal of forming an Islamic system in Afghanistan. And they don't want anyone to meddle with their long-standing political dream.