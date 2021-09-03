Iran, a Shia-majority country, and the Taliban, a Sunni-dominant political Islamic group, were on the edge of fighting each other in 1998, when the Taliban-affiliated forces allegedly killed nine Iranian diplomats at Tehran’s consulate in Mazar-i Sharif in northern Afghanistan.

But in recent years, sectarian tensions between Iran and the Taliban have appeared to be replaced by regional political rationality based on their mutual interests which a new and changing Taliban seem to have understood far better than their predecessors, according to experts.

The Taliban’s political “evolution” from the 1990s to 2020s has a lot to do with why Tehran and Taliban-led Kabul could press a reset in the bi-lateral relationship, says Muhammad Athar Javed, an International Security Program fellow at New America, a Washington-based think-tank.

Despite the widespread distrust toward the sentiment of how much the Taliban has evolved, Javed thinks that the two main political dynamics clearly show the group’s changing attitude.

“First, the Taliban has demonstrated that they have a strategic understanding of regional politics like which countries are important and how they should conduct their relations with those states,” Javed tells TRT World.

Secondly, he adds, they are engaged in image-building, showing a significant concern about how the world should look at them, which indicates that they care about “global perspective”.

These two factors alongside both countries’ opposition to the US presence in the region explain “why Taliban’s relations are better with Iran than others,” Javed says.

On Iran’s side, Tehran, which sees itself as the protector of Shiites across the Islamic world, also understands that Afghanistan’s Shia minority Hazaras can not be secured without their representation at the local level under the Taliban, according to Javed.

It means Hazaras and the Taliban need to reach a political compromise to manage their own differences. During the Taliban's first rule, Hazaras, a Turkic origin ethnicity, faced a lot of persecution, but this time around the Taliban appear to tolerate their rituals including recent Ashura celebrations.

Even one of the Hazaras, Mawlawi Mahdi, became a leading commander among Taliban ranks, who suggests that the second rule of the group will be different towards the ethnic and sectarian minority. An inclusive policy towards Hazaras might also help the Taliban establish a countrywide control over Afghanistan, a divided country.

Win-win situation

By decreasing sectarian tensions by promoting regional cooperation, Taliban’s Afghanistan will also feel less pressure from Tehran that the Shia-majority country will use Hazaras or other groups against Kabul, Javed says. And if Hazaras feel just fine in Afghanistan, then, Iran will also look at the Taliban as a positive force, he adds.

“It’s a win-win situation. Due to that, Iran and the Taliban have created an understanding particularly during the past ten years,” Javed says. “They started talking to each other”, which resulted in discovering their common interests from trade to their opposition to the US military presence in Central Asia, says the political analyst.

Like Qatar and Russia, Iran was also instrumental in developing the Taliban talks with Western powers, which eventually initiated to process the US pullout from Afghanistan, according to Javed.

Fatima Karimkhan, a Tehran-based journalist, also thinks that Taliban’s changing attitude has played an important role in the recent rapprochement between the group and Tehran.