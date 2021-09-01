The Bashar al Assad regime and Russian forces have escalated tensions across Syria by attacking Idlib, the country’s last opposition stronghold, and also Daraa, a city famous for being the birthplace of the 2011 uprising.

While the regime refuses to comply with a critical ceasefire brokered by Moscow and Ankara in 2020 to end a bloody land campaign by Assad’s forces on Idlib in late 2019, sources from the region do not expect a large-scale operation against the northwestern city.

“The Assad regime constantly violates the ceasefire. Right now, it targets the Idlib region, attacking opposition forces in order to provoke them to return fire to regime forces. But we do not expect a large-scale land operation against Idlib in the short term,” says Burak Karacaoglu, Idlib correspondent for Anadolu Agency (AA). Regime sources also do not expect such an attack, he says.

A large-scale land operation carries a lot of risks for Damascus because Turkey has a significant military presence in northwestern Syria, according to Karacaoglu. “Thousands of Turkish military forces are located in opposition-held areas in Idlib,” Karacaoglu tells TRT World.

By escalating tensions, the regime wants to gauge reaction from Turkey and the US, Karacaoglu says. Also, it wants to see how much support it might get from both Russia and Iran, the Syrian regime’s two backers, for a large-scale operation, he adds.

“The regime and its allies want to show the world that they can do a possible maneuver at any moment. By constantly keeping tensions high, they also want to give an impression that the region is under their psychological control,” says Bulent Aras, professor of international relations at Qatar University.

In addition to these objectives, the regime clearly aims to create a security nightmare for civilians living in Idlib, seeking a moment of desperation when they can give up their resistance against Damascus, according to both Aras and Karacaoglu. More than four million people, who refuse to live under the Assad regime, live across the Idlib province.

“They want to send a message to Turkey that if Ankara allies with anti-Russia forces in Syria, they will escalate tensions to trigger another wave of refugees to Turkey, which is the only exit for Idlib’s civilians,” Aras tells TRT World.

While the regime and its allies calculate that they can benefit from increasing violence in the region, “Idlib is a difficult geography”, Aras notes, “we don’t know how a large-scale operation will end up there. It’s very difficult to establish territorial dominance over there. No single force is able to do that yet.”

But the professor also draws attention to another escalation in the Daraa province as a possible indicator of the regime’s thinking of a large-scale operation. “In Idlib, with recent escalations, they might put an experiment in play for the preparation of their ultimate attack on the enclave.”

Despite increasing its territorial control, the regime is not able to control more than 60 percent of Syria.

The regime has also long wanted to control the M-4 highway, which connects a crucial trade route from Latakia, a Mediterranean port city, to Aleppo, the second largest city in Syria. Recent attacks also targeted areas close to the M-4.

“The M-4 is under the opposition control and Turkish forces are located south of the highway. While the regime aims to control the highway, it’s not possible at the moment,” says Karacaoglu.

“If the regime decides to launch a large-scale operation along with its allies, it will aim the M-4 highway and want to capture strategic areas of Jabal al-Zawiya and Jisr ash-Shugur,” Karacaoglu adds.