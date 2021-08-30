Syrian regime forces have shelled opposition-held parts of a volatile southern city, killing at least one person, while rebels killed four soldiers after Russia-brokered talks to end the presence of opposition fighters in the area collapsed.

Syrian media reported that regime forces retaliated against fire by opposition fighters inside the city of Daraa and that attacks on army checkpoints in the city left four soldiers dead and 15 wounded.

It said several civilians were wounded in rebel shelling of regime-held parts of Daraa.

The opposition blamed the regime for the escalation, saying that troops were pressing an offensive to force opposition groups to surrender.

At least one person was killed and another wounded in shelling on Daraa al Balad, according to the opposition’s Syrian civil defence, also known as the White Helmets.

Russian-brokered deal

Russia has been mediating a new deal to end the recent fighting in Daraa under which opposition groups who reject the deal will have to leave the region.

Last week, Syrian regime authorities ordered about 100 gunmen to leave Daraa al Balad. A few left to rebel-held areas in the north, but dozens defied the order and stayed.

As part of the deal, regime forces were supposed to enter Daraa al Balad after the departure of the hardcore opposition gunmen.

Other rebels who accept the deal would have to hand over their weapons in return for amnesty.

