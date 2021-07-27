Twenty-nine athletes on the Refugee Olympic Team are competing in 12 disciplines at the Tokyo Olympics this summer. One of them is Yusra Mardini, a young Syrian swimmer whose journey to Japan isn’t just a story of success, but also a story of hope.

In 2015, four years after the war in Syria began, Mardini knew she had no choice but to leave her home in Darayya in suburban Damascus, for good.

Her father, Ezzat, a swimmer who competed on Syria’s national swimming team, and her psychotherapist mother, on the other hand, had long avoided fleeing the country, despite the raging war - until they couldn’t resist the idea anymore.

Amid daily shootouts, it became impossible for Yusra and her sister to reach the pool where her father trained them. The sense of urgency became glaringly apparent when her father was arrested and beaten by regime soldiers and her house, where they once lived a comfortable life, was flattened. Her family decided that Yusra, 17 at the time, and her sister Sarah could leave, despite the risks it posed. It was impossible to arrange the escape of the whole family, but their relatives could get them to Turkey.

Yusra’s strength and fitness drained during the period she couldn’t swim, but years of training two hours a day came in handy when faced with a crowded boat that the smugglers provided. Her father trained them to be the best swimmers “on earth. Ever.” But before they could prove that to the rest of the world, their swimming was tested in the fight to save 18 refugees, as well as themselves.

Around 15 minutes after leaving the Turkish coast on a dinghy the smugglers provided, the boat’s engine seized. The waves were raging and the boat was sinking despite everyone tossing anything they could, overboard. The boat was designed to hold seven but had been stuffed with 20 people instead.

Yusra and Sarah, then, climbed out into the cold water to help keep the boat steady. They swam with brief breaks to rest for three hours in the open sea, as they pulled the boat with rope towards the Greek island of Lesbos. Two other refugees also helped them.

“We used our legs and one arm each—we held the rope with the other and kicked and kicked. Waves kept coming and hitting me in the eye,” Yusra told Vogue in an interview.

“That was the hardest part—the stinging of the salt water. But what were we going to do? Let everyone drown? We were pulling and swimming for their lives.”