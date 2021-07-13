Almost half of women working in media in Africa have been sexually assaulted at work, a study by the World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA), Women in News initiative and the University of London found.

The study's findings are staggering with 47 percent of women respondents saying they have been sexually assaulted at work.

Harassers often don't feel they need to hide their actions, the study found, with abusers acting with seeming impunity. Forty-six per cent of media workers had witnessed at least one incident, with 16.5 percent stating they had seen five or more cases.

There is a power dynamic between women and harassers in positions of power. In four out of ten cases, persons in authority are the perpetrators of sexual harassment. They are either direct supervisors (21.5 percent) or people from higher management (19.5 percent).

But managers are victims of sexual assault too. More than half of the 32 managers the researchers interviewed had been sexually harassed. Only three reported this.

Only 30 percent of the incidents were reported, and the study found the fear of reprisal is the most common reason why many women choose not to report the harassers. Lack of faith in the organisation's management and awareness of reporting systems are also among the other factors why many sexual harassment cases remain unreported.