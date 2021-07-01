The European Union’s Digital Covid Certificate (EUDCC), which is also called a vaccine passport, was officially introduced on July 1 covering a total of 27 EU member states and four non-EU-Schengen area countries.

The remaining six member states are expected to apply for the vaccine passport throughout the month, while Netherlands, Sweden and Malta are set to start issuing the certificate by the end of July 1.

Most of the EU states have already joined the joint network for issuing these digital certificates. For verification purposes, passengers need to show one of the three documents — a vaccine certificate, a recovery certificate, or a negative PCR result.

What is the EU’s Covid certificate?

The EU Digital Covid Certificate will indicate whether an EU citizen is vaccinated, has immunity because of a previous infection, and has tested negative in recent times.

The vaccine passport is recognised by all EU 27 member states together with Switzerland, Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein.

The EUDCC will be issued in a national language as well as English which will be either print or digital as people display their QR code on a device such as smartphone or a tablet and a digital signature.

The certificate could be verified via EU Gateway.

When will the EUDCC be ready?

The digital certificate will be in place for a year starting from July 1.

There is a six-week phasing-in period for the countries that are not ready to start the implementation on July 1.

For example, Ireland is likely to implement the scheme by mid-July as it is not ready to issue certificates at the appointed time.

What is the advantage for the EU?

The EUDCC aims to make the travel within the bloc easier for the passengers and workers in tourism, aviation and other sectors in terms of safety.

It has a quick verification process to save time and helps to detect fake certificates across the EU.