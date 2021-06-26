Columbia's President Ivan Duque said the helicopter he was flying was hit by gunfire near the border with Venezuela in the first attack against a Colombian head of state in nearly 20 years.

No one was injured in the incident on Friday, and authorities did not say which side of the border the shots came from. Colombia regularly accuses Venezuela of harbouring Colombian rebels on its territory.

"It is a cowardly attack, where you can see bullet holes in the presidential aircraft," Duque said in a statement.

The last attack against a president in Colombia was a bombing that targeted then leader Alvaro Uribe in 2003.

Duque said he was flying with the defense and interior ministers and the governor of Norte de Santander province, which borders Venezuela, when the helicopter was attacked.

Photos released by the president's office showed the tail and main blade had been hit.

Duque said the aircraft's "safety features" prevented a "lethal" attack.

"I have given very clear instructions to the entire security team to go after those who shot at the aircraft," he said.