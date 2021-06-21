In 1163 the first foundation stone of what would become Notre Dame cathedral in Paris was set. A decade later in 1173, thousands of miles away in Mosul, its Great Mosque, known as the al-Nuri mosque, was completed. The mosque was destroyed by Daesh as it retreated from the city on June 21, 2017, four years ago.

It has been close to two years since the Notre Dame fire in April 2019. Numerous memes emerged afterwards of Quasimodo, the fictitious hunchback of Notre Dame, embracing his beloved cathedral. Iraqis also lovingly call the curved minaret of the al-Nuri mosque, “al-Hadba,” or “the hunchback.” These two “hunchbacks,” sacred structures, were beset by disasters, one deliberate and the other accidental.

While commentators on both sides of the Atlantic took to cyberspace to mourn the fire of Notre Dame as a loss to “Western Civilisation,” the tale of two “hunchbacks” demonstrates that cultural interactions that led to the construction of both monuments undermine the binary notions of a clash of civilisations. Rather, both monuments are testaments to architectural innovations that were shared between Europe and the Middle East.

A vexing narrative

It is worth remembering that as Notre Dame burned years ago, online conspiracy theories emerged blaming Muslims for the disaster, despite the evidence pointing to the fire as an accident occurring during the cathedral’s renovation.

Others simply lamented that the tragedy was a loss for “Western civilisation.” Ben Shapiro, for example, an American right-wing pundit with over two million followers on twitter, tweeted: “a magnificent monument to Western civilization collapsing.”

While invocations of Western civilisation in the past were based on antiquarian view of history, the Notre Dame fire fed into a narrative of a siege mentality, which conflated this tragic fire with Muslim immigration as threats to Western, White European identity.

The cathedral as a besieged symbol is replete in Oriana Fallaci’s lengthy essay, “La Rabbia E L'orgoglio” (“The Rage and The Pride”), published in Il Corriere della Sera on 29 September 2001 in response to the 9/11 attacks. In it she equates the destruction of the Twin Towers to the cathedral of her native Florence, besieged by Muslims immigrants moving into the district of the sacred structure.

From a disciplinary perspective, claiming Notre Dame as a symbol of Western civilisation belies recent trends in history and art history which have documented the cultural cross-fertilisation of architectural techniques within the culture of the greater Mediterranean.

On arches and minarets

The minaret in Mosul and spire of Notre Dame represented the human attempt to defy gravity, reaching for the heavens. So did the pointed arch. The pointed arch that is characteristic of Gothic architecture, like the Notre Dame cathedral, was an architectural innovation that could support more weight, allowing for thinner, higher walls to create vaulted, celestial-like ceilings which also defied gravity. The arch has origins in the Middle East.

In the premodern past, there were no such things as patents for these architectural innovations. While it is difficult in determining causal influences over time and space in terms of borrowing of building techniques, studying both trade and wars help historians contextualise how different cultures came into contact with each other, and how they may have imitated new buildings they came into contact with.