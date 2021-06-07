As a child, 57-year-old Dr. Ghana S. Gurung grew up herding goats and practicing Tibetian Buddhism. Living in the upper Mustang region at the corner of the Himalayas in Nepal surrounded by trans-Himalayan species, such as the brown bear, lynx and kiang, time moved slowly for him.

The region is home to the iconic predator, the snow leopard, an endangered animal. It is estimated that only 6,400 survive in the world today.

Gurung’s encounters with the feline, known for its shy, elusive demeanour and mastery over stealth and camouflage, came with its own turbulence in his life as a herder. Like any in the same profession, he grew up despising the species.

“Although in Buddhism I was taught to appreciate nature, I couldn’t love the snow leopard because they always killed my sheep and I did not see any connection to nature when that happened,” he tells TRT World.

For herders, their livestock means cash in the bank. Snow leopards are apex predators and hunt on blue sheep and ibex populations in the mountains for survival.

“When the snow leopard killed and attacked my sheep, whom I was really attached to, I felt so much emotional pain”.

In frustration and anger, Gurung would throw rocks and try to chase them away. Other herders facing losses were more brutal, killing the beautiful camouflaged animal to get revenge.

But as Gurung grew older, he realised the animal had started to disappear while the culture of retaliatory killings and poaching had pushed the species to the brink of extinction. He could no longer remain indifferent to the instances of retaliatory killings of the wild cat.

“Once I saw some villagers putting three snow leopard cubs in a sack, throwing them into the river. Later at night, when I heard the mother crying, my heart was overtaken with sadness.”

Gurung's perspective changed. By 1998, he joined a conservancy to save the endangered species and over the years, rose through the ranks and became the country representative of Nepal for the WWF. His work has also earned him the title of Snow Leopard Champion in the WWF.

At the time of joining the conservancy, there were hardly any signs of the alluring cat in Kanchenjunga. After relentless efforts by Gurung for 14 years, a survey identified 23 snow leopards in Kanchenjunga.

But retaliatory killings continue to pose a major threat to the survival of the wild cat. In a report published in 2016 by TRAFFIC--the wildlife trade monitoring network-- at least 221 or 450 snow leopards have been poached every year since 2008. The authors say that while that number could be substantially higher, the main cause is human-wildlife conflict. Roughly half of snow leopard slayings are a result of retaliatory killings. As per experts, there is a 48 percent chance of the animal being traded illegally following the revenge killing.

Gurung's efforts to save the snow leopard led him to pursue a degree in Parks and Recreation Management at Lincoln University in New Zealand. The coursework taught him the importance of maintaining the existing ecosystem, saving wildlife and tackling climate change.

“I figured that the presence of snow leopards is an indicator of mountain ecology and how rare the animal really is, this came to me as a shock considering how common snow leopards were in my surroundings.”

Understanding the elusivity of the animal, Ghana felt lucky and proud belonging to a place where the occurrence of the animal is constantly prevailing. After studying, Ghana set out on a journey to pursue wildlife conservation. He felt confident merging his experiences as a herder and a Buddhist who understands nature to save the snow leopard.

“The snow leopard is a mountain deity for us, and I felt a crucial need to save the animal with all the knowledge I acquired,” he said.

The snow leopard functions as one of the top predators in the food chain. Their erasure means too many hoofed animals chomping down the lush green high-altitude meadows and reducing them to barren, rocky peaks. This could alter the ecological balance of different species, affecting the health of forests and other resources, such as water, which is essential for humans, too.