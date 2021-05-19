The Western media has often faced criticism for viewing Palestine's story through the prism of Israel and peddling the state narrative that the Palestinian cause has been hijacked by armed groups like Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

But is that the case?

While the US, the EU and the UK designated Hamas a terrorist group, neither the international community nor the UN accepted that conclusion. As for many Palestinians and their international allies, both groups defend a just cause against Israeli aggression.

In 2006, Hamas won a majority in Palestinian legislative elections, showing its popular support. But the group coming to power was denied by the Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, who is backed by Western capitals.

The Western narrative also portrays the conflict in a way that suggests Hamas and Islamic Jihad are the only Palestinian groups opposing Israel. While the two groups are currently leading a widespread national resistance against Israel, particularly in Gaza, Palestine has historically had a comprehensive political opposition with several parties at play against the Zionist state.

There have been various political opposition organisations, ranging from secularist groups like Fatah to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. George Habash, a Christian Palestinian, was the founder of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a socialist group.

Despite the best efforts of the Israeli political machine to portray the resistance as a work of “Islamist extremists”, Christian Palestinians support the resistance against Israel as much as Muslim Palestinians.

Recent escalations have also shown the diversity of Palestinian resistance, which has been embraced not only by the people of Gaza, the political seat of Hamas, but also by the residents of occupied East Jerusalem and West Bank, where the headquarters of the Fatah-led Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO) is located.

In addition to occupied territories, Palestinian citizens of Israel, who usually vote for political groups like the United Arab List, an official party in Israel, also rebelled against the Zionist state’s injustices after the Jewish settlers tried to seize the residential properties of Palestinians in Sheikh Jarrah.

“The present dramatic events” show both diversity and complexities of the Palestinian resistance, which has recently been in play across both Palestine and Israel, “not allowing the violence to be reduced to the assertion that 'Israel has the right to defend itself,'” says Richard Falk, a prominent international law professor and an expert on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

US President Joe Biden defended Israel saying that it "has the right to defend itself."

“I am struck by the unique features of this cycle of violence: inter-communal violence in mixed Arab-Jewish towns in Israel, refugee protests massing on the borders with Lebanon, Jordan, internal Israel criticism of Netanyahu during the course of a security crisis,” Falk tells TRT World.

“This is what leads me to hope that this crisis may amount to an inflection point in the underlying struggle by the Palestinian people,” the Jewish-American professor views.

If Falk’s political intuition is right, Palestinians might finally come to a point where they could see the light at the end of the tunnel. The decades of struggle against Israeli injustices enabled by a brutal occupation and Western support may come to an end.

Here's a quick breakdown of the Palestinian political groups, who have shaped the resistance against Israel since the late 1950s.

Fatah

Fatah, which means conquest in Arabic, was established by Yasser Arafat and his friends in 1959 in Kuwait, including, Salah Khalaf, Khalil al-Wazir, and Khaled Yashruti.

Khalaf and Wazir were assassinated in Tunisia while Yashruti died in suspicious circumstances in Beirut. Arafat’s death in 2004 in the middle of the Second Intifada was also suspicious, making many Palestinians and others believe that he was poisoned.

Long witnessing the Arab failure to stop Israeli aggression against Palestinians, the initial Fatah leadership found the group on a national resistance program initiated by mainly Palestinians. Many experts think that Fatah’s fierce attacks against Israel and Arafat’s charismatic leadership helped introduce the Palestinian plight and cause to the international community.

But Arafat and his Fatah successors were also criticised for accepting the failed 1993 Oslo Accords, which politically diminished the resistance while dividing Palestinians.