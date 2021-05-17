“I don’t wanna die,” a five-year-old girl said while sobbing in her bed in Gaza, Palestine.

“I’m scared that our house will be demolished...I’m scared that we are all going to die,” she said in a video testimony recorded by her mother, Randa Kamil.

“Why would you die, sweetie? You won’t die...Don’t worry. The house won’t be demolished,” her mother, Kamil, responded to comfort her.

But what Kamil told her daughter is far from reality. For the past seven days, children in Gaza have been experiencing a non-stop barrage of missile fire smashing down apartment buildings, roads and other public infrastructure.

On May 16, 10-year old Aziz al Kolak woke up under the rubble of his own house. He saw his parents bleeding profusely and he did not know that an Israeli air strike would wipe out his entire family.

“I realized I was the only survivor. I watched my mom and dad bleed to death” he said in the hospital as he recounted the six hours he had spent under the rubble. The bombing also killed Kolak’s two little brothers, Zaid and Adam, aged 8 and 4.

He was later pictured mourning alone in front of her mother's body that was covered in a white sheet.

Israel says it sent a warning message ahead of the air strikes, asking the residents of Rimal, a neighbourhood in western Gaza, to vacate their homes. But like the al-Kolak family, many others didn’t have a chance to find a safer place for refuge. The relentless air strike campaign flattened the whole area. Nineteen other Palestinians were killed in the neighbourhood that night.

Residents from different neighbourhoods say Israel, in fact, doesn’t always give warnings before the strikes, or even when it does, the warnings are not sufficient to ensure safety. Due to the Israeli siege, the people of Gaza are unable to leave the strip when Israel launches airstrikes, and moving to another neighbourhood won't necessarily save them either.