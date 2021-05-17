US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said he has asked Israel for any evidence of Gaza's governors Hamas operating in a building housing news bureaus that was destroyed by an Israeli air strike over the weekend, but hasn't seen any.

Blinken spoke at a news conference in Copenhagen, Denmark on Monday, as pressure is increasing on the Biden administration to ask for a ceasefire between Israelis and Palestinians.

Israel destroyed a building housing The Associated Press and Al Jazeera and claimed that Hamas used the building for a military intelligence office. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called the building a "perfectly legitimate target" and said that Israel passes such evidence through intelligence channels.

"Shortly after the strike we did request additional details regarding the justification for it," Blinken said. He declined to discuss specific intelligence, saying he "will leave it to others to characterise if any information has been shared and our assessment that information."

But he said, "I have not seen any information provided."

Blinken's comments came after UN Security Council diplomats and Muslim foreign ministers convened emergency weekend meetings to demand a stop to civilian bloodshed in Palestine as Israeli warplanes carried out some of the deadliest single attacks in Gaza.

AP seeks independent investigation

Meanwhile, the Associated Press top editor called for an independent investigation into the Israeli air strike, saying the public deserves to know the facts.

Separately, media watchdog Reporters Without Borders asked the International Criminal Court to investigate Israel's bombing of a building housing the media organisations as a possible war crime.

Sally Buzbee, AP's executive editor, said on Sunday that the Israeli government has yet to provide clear evidence supporting its attack, which levelled the 12-storey Al Jalaa Tower.

The Israeli military, which gave AP journalists and other tenants about an hour to evacuate, claimed Hamas used the building for a military intelligence office and weapons development.

'We don’t know what that evidence is'