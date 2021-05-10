The Pakistani army chief has offered Islamabad's support for the Afghanistan peace process in a meeting with President Ashraf Ghania in Kabul amid growing violence as the United States withdraws its troops.

Pakistani Army Chief of Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa reiterated to Ghani that "a peaceful Afghanistan means a peaceful region in general and a peaceful Pakistan in particular," a Pakistani military statement said on Monday.

"We will always support 'Afghan led-Afghan owned' Peace Process based on mutual consensus of all stakeholders," it said.

Britain's Chief of Defence Staff General Nicholas Patrick Carter also attended the meeting.

Britain still has troops in Afghanistan in a war that started with the overthrow of a Taliban government following the 2001 attacks by militants in the United States.

READ MORE: Afghan mourners bury victims of Kabul school blasts

Pakistan, a key player

Pakistan is a key player to resolve the conflict between the Western-backed government and the Taliban insurgents.

In the past, Islamabad has been accused of harbouring the Taliban but in recent years Washington and other Western powers have acknowledged its efforts to push the militant group to take part in peace talks.

In recent weeks, Pakistan has been negotiating with the insurgents to try to get them to commit to a ceasefire, Taliban and diplomatic sources have told Reuters.

Pakistan is also trying to persuade them to agree to an extension of the US-Taliban agreement which stipulated US and other foreign forces should withdraw by May and to continue to take part in planned peace talks in Turkey.

But violence has risen starkly in recent weeks as the US forces pull out.

READ MORE: US withdrawal from Afghanistan is a pandora's box