One civilian has been killed and six wounded after a rare Israeli air raid on a northeastern Syrian region home to the longtime regime leader Bashar al Assad, Syria's state media said.

Since the outbreak of Syria's civil war in 2011, Israel has routinely carried out raids in the country, mostly targeting Iranian and Lebanese Hezbollah forces as well as government troops.

The attack on Latakia province occurred shortly after 1100 GMT Tuesday, a military source told Sana news agency.

"The Israeli attack left one civilian dead and six wounded, including a boy and his mother," according to the source, who added that the site was a plastics factory.

Unusual target

They did not release exact details of the targets, but media reports indicated that the towns of Hifa and Masyaf were hit.