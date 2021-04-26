The Palestinian leadership will convene later this week to discuss whether to postpone next month’s elections if Israel does not allow voting in the occupied East Jerusalem, where violence by Israeli forces against Muslim worshippers has ratcheted up tensions.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said at a Cabinet meeting on Monday that the leadership will discuss the elections on Thursday, when representatives of all the main factions are set to meet.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, whose Fatah party is riven with divisions and expected to perform poorly in the May 22 parliamentary elections, could cite Jerusalem as a reason for delaying or cancelling the vote.

That would be welcomed by Israel, which fears the Hamas movement will gain power and influence in the election.

Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands

Israel captured East Jerusalem in the 1967 war and annexed it in a move not recognised internationally. Israel views the entire city as its unified capital and bars the Palestinian Authority from operating there.

The Palestinians want East Jerusalem to be the capital of their future state. Israel has not yet said whether it will allow voting there.

Under interim peace agreements reached in the 1990s, some 6,000 Palestinians in East Jerusalem are allowed to submit ballots through Israeli post offices, which requires Israel’s permission. The rest of the 150,000 Palestinian voters in the city can cast ballots with or without Israel's permission, according to the Palestinian elections commission.

Those 6,000 voters are unlikely to be decisive in an election in which 2.5 million Palestinians are eligible to cast ballots in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and besieged Gaza.

But their participation has great symbolic importance. Many Palestinians believe that holding the elections without them amounts to recognising Israel’s claims to the city.

Calls for international pressure on Israel